LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. Partners with Kamikawa Town to Launch Sports-Driven Regional Revitalization Project

Dispatching Specialized Personnel to Promote Four Sports Initiatives

TOKYO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFS) (the "Company" or "Leifras"), a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement, today announced that it had entered into an Agreement on Training Dispatch through the Regional Revitalization Entrepreneur Exchange Program (the "Agreement") with Kamikawa Town, Kamikawa District, Hokkaido. This initiative represents a meaningful step in expanding the Company's social business footprint by leveraging its sports expertise to address structural labor shortages in local governments while creating sports-driven community engagement models.

Pursuant to the Agreement, starting April 1, 2026, the Company agrees to dispatch its specialized personnel to Kamikawa Town to launch a sports-driven regional revitalization project (the "Project") aimed at maintaining the health of town residents and expanding the town's related population (Kankei Jinko) through sports.

Overview of the Agreement and the Dispatch

Contracting party: Kamikawa Town, Kamikawa District, Hokkaido

Contract Period: April 1, 2026 – March 31, 2027

Context: Improving Local Labor Shortages Through Private-Sector Expertise

Japan's declining birthrate and aging population have intensified the shortage of specialized human resources, which has become a serious challenge for many local governments. In Kamikawa Town, while there is a desire to promote residents' health through sports and expand the "related population" through event planning, a lack of manpower to carry out these initiatives remained a challenge. To help address these challenges, Leifras dispatched its specialized personnel to Kamikawa Town to launch the Project, through which the Company expects to contribute its nationwide operational expertise in sports business to attracting visitors to the area, addressing social issues, and advancing regional development.

Specific Initiatives in Kamikawa Town: Supporting the Community Through Four Sports Initiatives

According to the Agreement, Leifras' seconded staff members will be assigned to the "Future Design Division" of the Kamikawa Town Office and will be engaged in regional design projects, focusing primarily on the following four sports initiatives.

Supporting town-sponsored club activities: Helping establish a sustainable environment for club activities.

Training support at the gymnasium: Providing professional instruction and helping with facility optimization.

Planning and proposing initiatives to increase exercise opportunities for adults: Creating systems that help residents of all ages to live healthy and fulfilling lives.

Planning and supporting events such as "Baseball 5": Strengthening social connectivity through new urban sports events.

Future Outlook: Toward Establishing a Model Case for Sports-Driven Regional Revitalization

Through its partnership with Kamikawa Town, Leifras aims to accumulate experience and expertise and establish a model case to help solve the challenges faced by local governments throughout Hokkaido and across Japan. Moving forward, as a company dedicated to sports and social business, Leifras is determined to continue to reinforce its role in addressing social challenges, such as regional revitalization, and expand its social business footprint to achieve sustainable business growth.

About LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Leifras is a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement. The Company primarily provides services related to the organization and operations of sports schools and sports events for children. As of December 31, 2025, Leifras was recognized as one of Japan's largest operators of children's sports schools in terms of both membership and facilities by Tokyo Shoko Research. The Company's approach to sports education emphasizes the development of non-cognitive skills, following the teaching principle "acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate." The holistic approach that integrates physical and mental development sets Leifras apart in the industry. Building upon deep experience and know-how in sports education, Leifras also operates a robust social business sector, dispatching sports coaches to meet various community needs with the aim to promote physical health, social inclusion, and community well-being across different demographics.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.leifras.co.jp/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov .

For more information, please contact:

LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.