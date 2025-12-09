Leifras Study Reveals Measurable Advantages in Non-Cognitive Skills Among Its Sports Camp Participants

Milabo Analysis of 28,400 Members Shows Leifras Program Fosters Essential Life Skills such as Leadership and Courtesy

TOKYO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFS) (the "Company" or "Leifras"), a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement, today announced the results of a large-scale analysis quantifying the positive impact of its specialized training camps on children's non-cognitive skills.

Utilizing "Milabo," the Company's proprietary assessment system, Leifras analyzed 28,400 elementary school-aged members of its Leifras Sports Schools.

Key Findings: Leifras Sports Camps Drive Favorable Non-cognitive Growth

The analysis, conducted in the winter of 2024, revealed a significant difference: children in grades one through six who participated in Leifras's overnight sports camps demonstrated favorable higher levels of non-cognitive abilities compared to members who had not attended.

The most improvements were observed in two critical areas:

Leadership

Courtesy and Etiquette

The study provides quantitative evidence that the Company's specialized, extraordinary camp experiences directly contribute to the development of crucial life skills.

"Milabo": Quantifying the Unquantifiable

"Milabo" is a proprietary assessment tool developed and implemented by Leifras in 2022. It is designed to visualize and quantify "non-cognitive skills"—the essential abilities required to thrive and adapt in a rapidly changing society.

While non-cognitive skills include over 200 different abilities, the "Milabo" system focuses on measuring five core competencies:

Courtesy and Etiquette

Leadership

Cooperativeness

Self-Management

Problem-Solving

The Leifras Sports Camp Methodology: Fostering Independence

Leifras Sports Schools offers several specialized camps each year. The primary objective of the camps is to foster independence and self-reliance by providing children with opportunities to grow in an environment away from their parents.

Beyond athletic events, these programs provide structured learning environments, where children can learn vital life lessons through cooperative camp living alongside tournaments and skill tests.

Parents' Feedback Validating "Milabo" Findings

The quantitative data from "Milabo" is reinforced by qualitative feedback from parents, who note tangible changes in their children after camp.

Testimonials include comments such as:

"After the camp, my child developed the ability to think for themselves."

"I saw a clear increase in their proactiveness and independence."

"My child, who was previously very dependent, now handles their own responsibilities at home."

Mr. Kiyotaka Ito, the Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer of Leifras, commented, "We are pleased to share the 'Milabo' analysis results, which provide measurable evidence of the effectiveness of our sports camps in cultivating children's non-cognitive skills, especially in leadership, courtesy and etiquette. We believe this is attributed to our purposely designed camp activities where children collaborate with teammates in tournaments, meet proactively to review team performance and plan improvements, help younger members with daily tasks such as meal preparation and bedding, and formally express gratitude to facility staff and coaches. Through Leifras Sports Schools, we will continue to provide immersive, unique, and specialized experiences, such as sports camps, tournaments, recitals, and one-day programs. With these various programs, we aim to empower children to grow both athletically and personally, fuel sustainable growth in our sports schools business, and create long-term value for our shareholders."

About LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Leifras is a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement. The Company primarily provides services related to the organization and operations of sports schools and sports events for children. As of December 31, 2024, Leifras was recognized as one of Japan's largest operators of children's sports schools in terms of both membership and facilities by Tokyo Shoko Research. The Company's approach to sports education emphasizes the development of non-cognitive skills, following the teaching principle "acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate." The holistic approach that integrates physical and mental development sets Leifras apart in the industry. Building upon deep experience and know-how in sports education, Leifras also operates a robust social business sector, dispatching sports coaches to meet various community needs with the aim to promote physical health, social inclusion, and community well-being across different demographics. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.leifras.co.jp/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

SOURCE Leifras Co.,Ltd