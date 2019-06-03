ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leigh K. Fletcher is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Law in recognition of her role as Founder at Fletcher & Fischer P.L.

Representing developers, lenders and businesses in Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Fletcher & Fischer PL has dedicated its law firm to providing quality legal counsel to those they serve. Comprised of a team of well trained attorneys well versed in all facets of law, the firm offers a wide range of services to their clients including being well versed in the areas of real estate, land use, community development, and the environment. Lending a compassionate yet fervent approach, the attorney's at Fletcher & Fischer assist their clients every step of the way from "drafting partnership and other corporate organization documents to negotiating and assisting with inter-generational transfers of family businesses."

With over 22 years of experience in the field of law, Leigh K. Fletcher has practiced land use, environmental and real estate law since 1997. A venerated professional and distinguished scholar, Fletcher has authored "Costs and Benefits of Green Construction – Is National Regulation Warranted?" where she was featured in the Natural Resources and Environment Magazine in 2009.

To further enhance her professional development, Fletcher is an esteemed member of several prominent organizations including the Virgin Islands Bar Association, Florida Bar Association, and American Bar Association.

Throughout the course of her education and training, Fletcher earned her Juris Doctor degree and graduated Cum Laude at the Florida State University College of Law in 1996. In previous years, Fletcher obtained her Master of Public Administration degree from her alma mater. Fletcher obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Wellesley College in 1992.

In recognition of her many professional accolades, Fletcher was selected by her peers for inclusion in the 22nd Edition of The Best Lawyers in America© 2016 in the field of Real Estate Law. Fletcher was also the honorary recipient of Super Lawyer in 2015 and Legal Leaders of Tampa in 2015.

Fletcher dedicates this recognition to Cheryl Stuart, Esq.

