LeighDeux Is Making Beds And A Difference

Leland, Connect252's founder, is from Tarboro, N.C. She will graduate in the UNC class of 2020 with a double major in Business and Public Policy and a minor in Entrepreneurship. She realized the lack of adequate advertising and accessible information for the 252 area code, and found a large disconnect between the unique happenings of rural N.C. and potential customers all over the state. The funding will transition Connect252 from ideation stage to beta stage, covering start-up expenses and the cost of launching their own app and website that will provide a pleasing, navigable resource for the offerings of Eastern N.C.

Harbert of Insignia is from Stony Point, N.C., and is pursuing her Bachelor of Arts degree in the Media & Journalism School with a focus on Public Relations. She is also in the Shuford Program for Excellence in Entrepreneurship and will graduate in 2020. The Insignia team will be utilizing the funding from the scholarship to cover branding and merchandising, to improve their website, and to increase marketing and presence in the Greek community.

UNC Alumnus Leigh Goodwyn founded LeighDeux in 2012, launching her high-end bedding, soft goods, and dorm décor collection, but wanted to build a brand that stood for something more. She created the scholarship program to further LeighDeux's mission to inspire women to pursue entrepreneurship.

The scholarships are given to female students enrolled in the Shuford Program for Excellence in Entrepreneurship through a competitive process. The recipients were selected by a committee, based on the candidate's interest in launching their own ventures, while enrolled at the University or following their graduation. The scholarship awards provide support for research, travel, initial start-up funding and more. Recipients will receive advice and meet with LeighDeux executives for regular mentoring. "When you shop LeighDeux (www.leighdeux.com), you are helping to further a young woman's education."

