Leila Spann Honored as the 2024 Indiana Latino Female-Owned Business of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leila Spann, owner of enbloom Marketing, has been named the 2024 Indiana Latino Female-Owned Business of the Year by the Indiana Latino Expo. The award honors Latina entrepreneurs for their resilience, innovation, leadership, contributions to Indiana's economy and commitment to fostering inclusivity.

"This recognition isn't just about me—it honors the stories and sacrifices that paved the way for it," said Leila. "It's for my grandmothers, who moved from Puerto Rico alone with children to build a new life in New York, and my parents, who balanced full-time work while running their business. It's for my Taíno ancestors, whose endurance inspires me daily. And it's for my clients, who trust me as an extension of their teams. Being part of a community of servant leaders and visionaries re-shaping Indiana is an honor."

Leila's entrepreneurial journey began in upstate New York, where her Nuyo-Rican parents ran a real estate brokerage while working full-time jobs. After earning a degree in Business Management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, she worked with the American Red Cross on disaster recovery efforts before pursuing a successful marketing career in Indiana. Her experience spans marketing leadership for the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, managing national campaigns for Ball® and Kerr® Mason jars, and leading teams at tech startups like VYNE Dental and Qualifi.

Leila founded enbloom Marketing as a reflection of her journey into motherhood and resilience in overcoming postpartum depression. Specializing in technology, healthcare, nonprofits, and education, the agency empowers mission-driven businesses with proactive strategies that deliver meaningful results.

Her expertise has profoundly impacted clients, who commend her strategic vision and measurable results. "Working with Leila Spann and enbloom Marketing as our Fractional CMO for the launch of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Indy was a game-changer," said Carlos Robles, General Manager of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Indianapolis. "She managed project timelines, coordinated a successful media buy, and drove record-breaking ticket sales, even surpassing Brooklyn's opening."

Leila is deeply committed to her community. She mentors emerging leaders through the Mayor of Indianapolis' AXIS Latinx Leadership Program and Sigma Lambda Upsilon/Señoritas Latinas Unidas Sorority, Inc. She also serves on the board of Christamore House, supporting economic and community development initiatives.

This award celebrates Leila's journey from upstate New York to Indiana, exemplifying her resilience, creativity, and dedication to uplifting her community.

enbloom Marketing is redefining how entrepreneurs approach marketing by delivering proactive, purpose-driven strategies. With a mission to empower founders, enbloom provides Fractional CMO services and tailored solutions to turn marketing chaos into clarity. enbloom crafts campaigns that drive revenue and create lasting audience connections.

