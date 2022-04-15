LEILA™ Awards: Honoring 15 Latina Business Women

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- LEILA™ is a celebration of Latinas for whom hard work has led them to succeed in business.

We're honored to announce that the following Public Policy leaders will be in attendance: Eloise Gómez Reyes, Assembly member for California's 47th Assembly District, and Constituent Representative of Pete Aguilar, Congressional 31st District.

In 2022, LEILA™ nominees are recognized in 3 categories: Latina Executive Of The Year, Latina Owned Emerging Business Of The Year, and Latina Owned Business Of The Year. We are excited to honor 14 Latina business Women in the Inland Empire based on their outstanding successes, extraordinary accomplishments, and influence on Latina leaders in business, leadership, education, and advocacy.

Honoring NLBWA-IE Corporate Advisor, Rossina Gallegos, Director and CSRA Officer Corporate Social Responsibility for the Americas of MUFG Union Bank, N.A with the 2022 LEILA Chairman's Excellence Award.

Honorees will be announced at the annual awards gala held on May 6th, 2022, 6-11PM at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Ontario Airport.

This year's LEILA™ nominees:

At this event, NLBWA-IE will share with the attendees the valuable insights learned from their latest research study: Impacts of Covid-19 on Latina Businesses in Inland Southern California.

The nominees undergo a rigorous selection process, based on accomplishments as well as contributions to their communities through civic organizations, educational institutions, professional associations, and volunteer work.

NLBWA-IE has been honoring Latinas since 2015. The annual event brings together over 250 guests and our nominees are recognized for their contributions to business community at an elegant black-tie awards gala open to the public.

Join us in celebrating the 2022 Latinas who are starlights pioneering our future. This year's event promises to be enlightening, inspirational, fun, and memorable!

