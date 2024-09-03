Leinco Technologies Inc. Acquires QED Biosciences, Leading Provider of Antibodies, Related Reagents, and Development Services

Strategic acquisition will enable Leinco to expand its portfolio of antibody capabilities used globally for research and diagnostics.

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leinco Technologies ("Leinco"), a trusted source of high-quality primary and secondary antibodies, recombinant proteins, biological buffers, assay substrates and IVD raw materials, today announced its acquisition of Genovis-owned QED Biosciences ("QED"), a leading provider of antibodies, kits, and recombinant proteins and antigens catering to the diverse needs of the IVD and research communities. In addition, QED complements Leinco's suite of antibody development and other services, strategically targeting the IVD and research sectors.

Founder and CEO of Leinco Technologies, Pat Leinert Sr., comments, "We are thrilled to integrate Genovis's antibody business into our portfolio and look forward to serving all of QED's current customers. This acquisition strengthens our position in the antibody market by allowing us to offer an even broader range of innovative, high-quality products to our global customers. We look forward to building on Genovis' legacy of excellence and delivering these unique antibodies to researchers and clinicians worldwide."

Backed by private equity firm Ampersand Capital Partners ("Ampersand"), Leinco Technologies has built a reputation for delivering high-quality antibodies used in cutting-edge research and diagnostic applications. Ampersand Operating Partner and Leinco Chairman, Frank Witney, adds, "We look forward to integrating QED's exceptional capabilities and high-quality products and services into the Leinco portfolio. The addition of QED positions Leinco well for continued growth as a global leader serving the antibody market."

"We are pleased to have found a strong partner in Leinco Technologies to take over our antibody business," said Fredrik Olsson, CEO of Genovis. "We believe that under Leinco's ownership, the antibody business will thrive and continue to serve its customers with the same commitment to quality and innovation."

The acquisition of QED strengthens Leinco Technologies' strategic growth strategy in the life science and IVD raw material markets. This move builds upon Leinco's recent investments, including:

Providing researchers with a wider range of high-quality reagents including antibodies and recombinant proteins Launch of Rabbit Monoclonal Antibody Development Services: Addressing the growing demand for advanced antibody solutions

Delivering precise and targeted antibody modifications Launch of Enhanced CHO Cell Expression System: Achieving 3-6 grams per liter protein expression levels

These recent strategic investments solidify Leinco's commitment to driving innovation and empowering researchers with cutting-edge tools to enable groundbreaking discoveries in life science and diagnostics.

About Leinco Technologies Inc.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Leinco Technologies is a biotechnology company that was founded in 1992 as a specialty manufacturer of early discovery research products including antibodies, recombinant proteins, ELISA kits, second step reagents and many other life science research products. Shortly thereafter, Leinco also established itself as a premier provider of IVD raw materials and custom manufacturing or discovery services with a focus on monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins. Our innovative products and services are used all over the world to augment the early discovery processes in life science research, diagnostics and development of protein therapeutics. For additional information, visit Leinco.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Genovis

Headquartered in Kävlinge, Sweden, Genovis offers customers in the biopharmaceutical and research industries tools that facilitate and save time in the development of new treatment methods and diagnostics. Genovis enzyme products, known as SmartEnzymes, are used by scientists all over the world and the innovative product formats facilitate development and quality control of biological drugs. Additionally, Genovis provides the highest quality polyclonal and monoclonal catalogue antibodies and novel bespoke antibody services for development and bulk manufacturing.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

