Leisure Boat Market size to grow by USD 22,154.06 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 58% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The leisure boat market size is expected to grow by USD 22,154.06 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 5.66% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is estimated to account for 58% of the market's overall growth. Individual boaters in the region prefer recreational boating instead of owning a boat. This changing preference has led to increased customer engagement with marina and charter services, thus driving the demand for recreational boating in North America. Recent innovations, such as the introduction of remote controls and digital dashboards on recreational boats, are also key factors contributing to market growth. The US and Canada are the most important recreational boating markets in North America. The US is the largest single market for pleasure crafts, accounting for nearly two-thirds of total sales generated in North America. Factors such as the country's economic growth over the past decade, rising consumer confidence, and technological innovation by boat manufacturers have driven the US market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Leisure Boat Market 2023-2027

Leisure Boat Market: Driver

One of the key factors fueling the leisure boat market growth is increasing customer engagement in marinas and recreational boating activities.

The largest recreational boating markets are the US and Europe . The US recreational boating industry has grown steadily over the past decade. US-operated marina and charter services are a large part of this growth.

. The US recreational boating industry has grown steadily over the past decade. US-operated marina and charter services are a large part of this growth. This is due to the high cost of owning and maintaining recreational boats. Middle- to low-income US customers are more likely to choose a boat experience over owning a boat.

The demand for excursion boats is increasing in marinas in Europe and the US due to several factors. For example, the growing shift of consumers to marinas to ship leisure goods is a key factor driving growth.

Leisure Boat Market: Trend

The increasing population of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) is a key trend in the market.

The cost of owning a pleasure boat or excursion boat is very high. Most of these luxury boats are purchased by wealthy individuals.

As a result, the expansion of the market is highly dependent on the HNWI population around the world.

Recreational boating is becoming one of the most popular leisure activities among consumers worldwide.

Leisure Boat Market: Challenge

The high total cost of ownership of recreational boats will pose a major challenge for the recreational boat market during the forecast period.

Owning a pleasure boat is a luxury. Average recreational boat prices have continued to rise since 2020.

Average retail sales prices increased by approximately 5% during this period. Rising average retail prices are also having a significant impact on recreational boat sales.

For example, in the US, sales of recreational boats decreased by approximately 0.32% over this period.

Some of the key Leisure Boat Market Players:

The leisure boat market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Azimut Benetti SpA, Baja Marine, BPS Direct LLC, Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH, Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Brunswick Corp., Carnival Corp. and Plc, Catalina Yachts, Correct Craft Holding Co. LLC, Dalian Wanda Group, Groupe Beneteau, Iconic Marine Group, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Malibu Boats Inc., Marine Products Corp., MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., Polaris Inc., Volvo Car Corp., WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd., and Yamaha Corp.

Leisure Boat Market: Segmentation Analysis

This leisure boat market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (leisure boat accessories, leisure boat motors, and leisure boat building), propulsion (diesel, gas, hybrid, and sail drive), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth by the leisure boat accessories segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. This segment is expected to be driven by increasing consumer engagement in recreational activities such as fishing and sailing. The US is the most important market for recreational boating accessories, followed by Europe . By 2021, approximately 1 million recreational crafts will be registered in Australia . Stand Up Paddle Boards (SUP) and sailing dinghies are the top leisure boat categories in Australia . In addition, sailing dinghy clothing plays an important role. Therefore, the demand for accessories such as seat covers, traction mats, dry bags, and cases will increase. All these factors will boost the global leisure boat market during the forecast period.

Leisure Boat Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 22,154.06 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.04 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 58% Key countries US, Canada, Italy, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Azimut Benetti SpA, Baja Marine, BPS Direct LLC, Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH, Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Brunswick Corp., Carnival Corp. and Plc, Catalina Yachts, Correct Craft Holding Co. LLC, Dalian Wanda Group, Groupe Beneteau, Iconic Marine Group, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Malibu Boats Inc., Marine Products Corp., MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., Polaris Inc., Volvo Car Corp., WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd., and Yamaha Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

