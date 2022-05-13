Leisure Boat Market Size to Grow by USD 30.01 billion | 59% of Market Growth to Originate from North America| Technavio

May 13, 2022, 03:40 ET
NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leisure Boat Market size is expected to increase by 30.01 billion from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.46 %, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The market growth will be driven by factors such as increasing customer engagement in marinas and recreational boating activities. However, the high total cost of ownership of leisure boats may challenge market growth.
Segmentation by Product (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)
- In-Scope:
- Leisure boat accessories: The market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the leisure boat accessories segment under the product category, as it accounted for the largest market growth in the base year. The demand for leisure boat accessories will be fueled by factors such as the growth of new boats and used boat sales
- Out-of-Scope:
- Leisure boat motors
- Leisure boat building
Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Leisure Boat Market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Support activities
- Innovation
Regional Analysis
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Recent technological innovations such as the adoption of remote controls and digital dashboards in leisure boats will drive the leisure boat market growth in North America during the forecast period.
Vendor Insights
The leisure boat market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product extensions, technological innovations, and strategic M&A to compete in the market. AB Volvo, Azimut Benetti SpA, Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH, BENETEAU SA, Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Brunswick Corp., Chaparral Boats Inc., FERRETTI SpA, Iconic Marine Group, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., among others, are some of the major vendors in the market. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:
- AB Volvo - The company offers diesel engines for leisure boats. The company also offers a wide range of leisure boat accessories such as digital displays, joystick controls, and auto pilot, among others.
- Azimut Benetti SpA - The company offers luxury yachts under Azimut Yachts brand and luxury megayachts under Benett brands.
- Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH - The company offers BAVARIA Motor Boats and BAVARIA Sailing Yachts.
- Leisure Boat Market Driver:
- Increasing customer engagement in marinas and recreational boating activities:
The US and Europe are the largest markets for recreational boating. The marinas and charter services that operate in the US account for a significant portion of this growth. The demand for leisure boats is expected to rise during the forecast period, owing to a growing consumer shift toward marinas. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of recreational boating activities in adventure tourism will propel the growth of the global leisure boat market.
- Leisure Boat Market Challenge:
- High total cost of ownership of leisure boats:
The increase in the average retail selling price has a significant impact on the volume of leisure boat sales. In addition, there are numerous other costs associated with leisure boats, such as slip rental, insurance, maintenance, cleaning, and a state boating license. Hence, low- and middle-income families are unable to afford leisure boats.
|
Leisure Boat Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.46%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 30.01 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.11
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 59%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Italy, Canada, UK, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
AB Volvo, Azimut Benetti SpA, Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH, BENETEAU SA, Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Brunswick Corp., Chaparral Boats Inc., FERRETTI SpA, Iconic Marine Group, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Construction machinery and heavy trucks market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Leisure boat accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Leisure boat accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Leisure boat accessories - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Leisure boat motors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Leisure boat motors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Leisure boat motors - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Leisure boat building - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Leisure boat building - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 22: Leisure boat building - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Competitive scenario
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 AB Volvo
- Exhibit 45: AB Volvo - Overview
- Exhibit 46: AB Volvo - Business segments
- Exhibit 47: AB Volvo - Key news
- Exhibit 48: AB Volvo - Key offerings
- Exhibit 49: AB Volvo - Segment focus
- 10.4 Azimut Benetti SpA
- Exhibit 50: Azimut Benetti SpA - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Azimut Benetti SpA - Product and service
- Exhibit 52: Azimut Benetti SpA - Key offerings
- 10.5 Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH
- Exhibit 53: Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH - Product and service
- Exhibit 55: Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.6 BENETEAU SA
- Exhibit 56: BENETEAU SA - Overview
- Exhibit 57: BENETEAU SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 58: BENETEAU SA - Key news
- Exhibit 59: BENETEAU SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 60: BENETEAU SA - Segment focus
- 10.7 Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.
- Exhibit 61: Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 63: Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.- Key news
- Exhibit 64: Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 65: Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Brunswick Corp.
- Exhibit 66: Brunswick Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Brunswick Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 68: Brunswick Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 69: Brunswick Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: Brunswick Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Chaparral Boats Inc.
- Exhibit 71: Chaparral Boats Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Chaparral Boats Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 73: Chaparral Boats Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 FERRETTI SpA
- Exhibit 74: FERRETTI SpA - Overview
- Exhibit 75: FERRETTI SpA - Product and service
- Exhibit 76: FERRETTI SpA - Key offerings
- 10.11 Iconic Marine Group
- Exhibit 77: Iconic Marine Group - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Iconic Marine Group - Product and service
- Exhibit 79: Iconic Marine Group - Key offerings
- 10.12 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 80: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 82: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 83: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 84: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 86: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 88: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations
