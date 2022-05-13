Leisure Boat Market Size to Grow by USD 30.01 billion | 59% of Market Growth to Originate from North America| Technavio

In-Scope:

Leisure boat accessories : The market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the leisure boat accessories segment under the product category, as it accounted for the largest market growth in the base year. The demand for leisure boat accessories will be fueled by factors such as the growth of new boats and used boat sales

Out-of-Scope:

Leisure boat motors



Leisure boat building

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Leisure Boat Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Regional Analysis

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Recent technological innovations such as the adoption of remote controls and digital dashboards in leisure boats will drive the leisure boat market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Vendor Insights

The leisure boat market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product extensions, technological innovations, and strategic M&A to compete in the market. AB Volvo, Azimut Benetti SpA, Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH, BENETEAU SA, Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Brunswick Corp., Chaparral Boats Inc., FERRETTI SpA, Iconic Marine Group, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., among others, are some of the major vendors in the market. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

AB Volvo - The company offers diesel engines for leisure boats. The company also offers a wide range of leisure boat accessories such as digital displays, joystick controls, and auto pilot, among others.

Azimut Benetti SpA - The company offers luxury yachts under Azimut Yachts brand and luxury megayachts under Benett brands.

Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH - The company offers BAVARIA Motor Boats and BAVARIA Sailing Yachts.

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Leisure Boat Market Driver:

Increasing customer engagement in marinas and recreational boating activities:

The US and Europe are the largest markets for recreational boating. The marinas and charter services that operate in the US account for a significant portion of this growth. The demand for leisure boats is expected to rise during the forecast period, owing to a growing consumer shift toward marinas. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of recreational boating activities in adventure tourism will propel the growth of the global leisure boat market.

Leisure Boat Market Challenge:

High total cost of ownership of leisure boats:

The increase in the average retail selling price has a significant impact on the volume of leisure boat sales. In addition, there are numerous other costs associated with leisure boats, such as slip rental, insurance, maintenance, cleaning, and a state boating license. Hence, low- and middle-income families are unable to afford leisure boats.

Leisure Boat Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.46% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 30.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 59% Key consumer countries US, Italy, Canada, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AB Volvo, Azimut Benetti SpA, Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH, BENETEAU SA, Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Brunswick Corp., Chaparral Boats Inc., FERRETTI SpA, Iconic Marine Group, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Construction machinery and heavy trucks market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Leisure boat accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Leisure boat accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Leisure boat accessories - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Leisure boat motors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Leisure boat motors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Leisure boat motors - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Leisure boat building - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Leisure boat building - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Leisure boat building - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AB Volvo

Exhibit 45: AB Volvo - Overview



Exhibit 46: AB Volvo - Business segments



Exhibit 47: AB Volvo - Key news



Exhibit 48: AB Volvo - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: AB Volvo - Segment focus

10.4 Azimut Benetti SpA

Exhibit 50: Azimut Benetti SpA - Overview



Exhibit 51: Azimut Benetti SpA - Product and service



Exhibit 52: Azimut Benetti SpA - Key offerings

10.5 Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH

Exhibit 53: Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 54: Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 55: Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH - Key offerings

10.6 BENETEAU SA

Exhibit 56: BENETEAU SA - Overview



Exhibit 57: BENETEAU SA - Business segments



Exhibit 58: BENETEAU SA - Key news



Exhibit 59: BENETEAU SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: BENETEAU SA - Segment focus

10.7 Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.

Exhibit 61: Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.- Key news



Exhibit 64: Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Brunswick Corp.

Exhibit 66: Brunswick Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Brunswick Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 68: Brunswick Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 69: Brunswick Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Brunswick Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Chaparral Boats Inc.

Exhibit 71: Chaparral Boats Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Chaparral Boats Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 73: Chaparral Boats Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 FERRETTI SpA

Exhibit 74: FERRETTI SpA - Overview



Exhibit 75: FERRETTI SpA - Product and service



Exhibit 76: FERRETTI SpA - Key offerings

10.11 Iconic Marine Group

Exhibit 77: Iconic Marine Group - Overview



Exhibit 78: Iconic Marine Group - Product and service



Exhibit 79: Iconic Marine Group - Key offerings

10.12 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 80: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 83: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology



Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 88: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

