Leisure Care Invests In The Next Generation Of Senior Housing Leaders

SEATTLE, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leisure Care, one of the nation's largest and most innovative senior living management companies, is introducing a robust, paid internship program for college students and recent graduates. The Discover Program is a dynamic internship for service-minded, resilient problem solvers created to help individuals reach their career goals.

The internships are thoughtfully designed to allow students to be immersed in different departments throughout the Leisure Care communities, while also participating in big-picture operations. The goal is to foster endless career opportunities in a rapidly growing industry. Interns will also experience firsthand Leisure Care's commitment to the Three-Thirds Lifestyle, which emphasizes family, philanthropy, and work, in that order. Immersing interns in Leisure Care's culture shows them the importance of making a positive impact on seniors, their families, and other co-workers.

"Leisure Care is developing the next generation of leaders in hospitality and senior living," says Erin Mahin, creator of the Discover Internship Program. "Through Discover, our team members will work with the students to shape the program to fit their interests, all while giving them tools to be fulfilled, motivated, and empowered to do great things in their careers."

Discover Program participant Haley McPherson is a Central Washington University student working towards a BS in Public Health. She has found valuable connections through the program. "My internship at Leisure Care has given me so much valuable experience and the culture of the community has been so welcoming and encouraging. I love interacting with the residents, and it's rewarding to see them enjoying their Five-Star Fun lifestyle at Leisure Care communities." Haley's internship has landed her a full-time role with Leisure Care at their corporate office after graduation.

An extensive variety of career paths are available for interns to explore in the 52 Leisure Care communities across the country. Leisure Care's Discover Program will also create a personalized internship for students if they have a specific career goal in mind.

To learn more about the Discover Program visit: https://www.leisurecare.com/internships

About Leisure Care

Leisure Care, LLC is one of the largest privately owned and most innovative operators of senior living communities in the United States. Founded in 1976, Leisure Care operates 52 retirement communities and nearly 8,000 apartments in the United States. Leisure Care's inventive 'Five-Star Fun' philosophy is changing the perception of senior living by providing amenities commonly associated with luxury hotels and which support healthy, active lifestyles. Dynamic programs and wellness-oriented offerings include true restaurant dining; PrimeFit℠, an innovative health and fitness program with personal training options; and Travel by Leisure Care, a full-service in-house travel agency. Leisure Care is one of One Eighty's senior housing and hospitality brands, which include Twist Travel℠, low-acid premium coffee roaster, trücup, and One Eighty International, which manages retirement communities in England, Mexico, and India. For more information, please visit www.leisurecare.com .

SOURCE Leisure Care

Related Links

https://www.leisurecare.com/

