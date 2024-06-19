Leisure Investment Properties Group Expands Team with Industry Leaders in Capital Markets and Appraisals

TAMPA, Fla., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leisure Investment Properties Group (LIPG), a leading commercial brokerage firm specializing in golf courses, marinas, resorts, master-planned communities, RV parks, and boutique hospitality, proudly announces the addition of two distinguished professionals to its team. Greg Lewis, formerly of Leisure Financial Group and Textron Financial Corporation, joins LIPG to lead the capital markets group, while Jeff Dugas of Leisure Appraisal, brings his expertise in both appraisal and tax appeals to the firm.

Steve Ekovich, Executive Managing Director at LIPG expressed his enthusiasm about the recent additions of two industry luminaries to the team. He emphasized that these strategic hires have significantly bolstered the firm's competitive edge, positioning LIPG as an unrivaled leader within the leisure property market.

"Incorporating these two exceptional talents into our ranks has propelled LIPG to an unparalleled position in the market," stated Ekovich. "With their expertise complementing our existing strengths, we now offer an unmatched suite of services encompassing advisory, brokerage, research, capital markets, appraisal, and tax appeals. This holistic approach allows us to provide our clients with a comprehensive array of in-house solutions and expert guidance, eliminating the traditional silos that can hinder collaboration in other firms."

Ekovich emphasized the unity within LIPG, highlighting the seamless coordination among different departments for the ultimate benefit of clients. "At LIPG, we operate as a unified team under one roof, dedicated to serving our clients' best interests. There's no finger-pointing here – just a shared commitment to excellence and delivering exceptional value to those we serve."

With over 30 years of experience in corporate lending, Greg Lewis is recognized as a top originator of golf and marina loans nationwide. His extensive background in hospitality, RV parks, and commercial origination positions him as a valuable asset to LIPG's capital markets division.

"I've worked on several projects with Steve and his group over the past couple of years and found his clients absolutely view LIPG as "Trusted Advisors". I'm thrilled to join the team as they expand as the clear leader in the specialty asset space."

Meanwhile, Jeff Dugas, an MAI and SGA, boasts three decades of expertise in golf, marina, hospitality, and RV appraisals. Having worked closely with some of the largest companies in the nation, Jeff's inclusion in the LIPG team enhances the firm's range of services, including Advisory, Brokerage, Research, Capital Markets, Appraisals, and Tax Appeals.

"This strategic move reaffirms LIPG's unwavering dedication to delivering comprehensive solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

By harnessing the collective wisdom of these seasoned professionals, LIPG ensures that clients receive the highest caliber of guidance and support available nationwide."

We are delighted to welcome Greg and Jeff into the LIPG family," Ekovich remarked. "Their arrival marks a pivotal moment in our journey, significantly bolstering our capacity to deliver exceptional service to our clients."

Ekovich emphasized the importance of their expertise in enhancing the firm's capabilities, ensuring clients receive unparalleled service. "It's also rewarding to collaborate with individuals who not only excel in their roles but also share genuine camaraderie that extends beyond the workplace," he added.

Greg and Jeff bring a wealth of experience and a commitment to excellence that aligns seamlessly with LIPG's dedication to client success.

