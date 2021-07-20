Leisure Pass Group Announces Strategic Rebrand To "Go City®" As Demand For Its Passes Grows

Leisure Pass Group, the leader in attraction passes, has announced a strategic rebrand to "Go City." Tweet this

While continuing to equip travelers with a better way to sightsee via its huge range of experiences, including museums, observation decks, cruises, theme parks and under-the-radar spots, the company will also focus on new brand pillars:

Go save — Go City offers incredible savings versus buying tickets at the gate, so travelers can see more and pay less.

From iconic landmarks to unmissable experiences, travelers and locals can see and experience more with an extensive, unparalleled attraction line up. Go your way — With everything you need on one pass, Go City gives travelers the freedom to see what they want, when they want. Users can plan their itineraries in advance, or be spontaneous and choose attractions as they go, and have the freedom to change their plans on the fly.

"Go City provides travelers with peace of mind with its contactless, mobile passes and the ability to change plans," continued Owen. "Because of this confidence in our product, customers feel more comfortable booking their travel further out — nearly 30 percent of recent sales are for three or more weeks in the future. More importantly, our customer satisfaction is as strong as ever."

Consequently, Go City is seeing strong sales as markets reopen. The company's increase in sales is representative of a wider, positive travel outlook as destinations and attractions welcome back visitors. Some destinations have already seen demand grow from where it was in 2019. By the end of H1 2021, Orlando pass sales have seen a 49 percent increase compared to the same period in 2019, while Miami experienced a 56 percent increase in sales during the same period. Go City has also recorded a return of international summer travel to New York City, with travelers from Mexico and South America boosting demand.

"As destinations and attractions continue to reopen, and as Go City expands to new destinations, we look forward to helping our customers do what they love most — experiencing more of the world that awaits," said Owen.

About Go City

Go City is transforming the way people see and experience the world's greatest destinations. For one low price, Go City passes give customers access to a wide range of attractions and tours with no further payment at the gate. With passes in 25 destinations across four continents, Go City works with over 1,000 attractions, tours and activities worldwide to help people experience everything a destination has to offer, from its world-famous landmarks to its unmissable experiences. Go City's attraction partners benefit from increased visitation and revenue, particularly from harder to reach international tourists, while passholders enjoy the freedom to do what they want, when they want, making incredible savings as they go.

