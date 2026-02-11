Leisure Pools 2026 Design Trends: Record Growth in Geometric Shapes and Modern Colors

Leading fiberglass pool manufacturer reports 85% market dominance for rectangular designs and a surge in sophisticated, architectural finishes as homeowners embrace modern backyard aesthetics.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As homeowners nationwide plan their 2026 backyard renovations, new data from Leisure Pools reveals a definitive shift in consumer preferences toward clean-lined geometric pool designs and sophisticated color palettes, signaling the evolution of the modern outdoor living space.

Leisure Pools' 2025 sales analysis confirms that rectangular fiberglass pools have dominated the market, now accounting for approximately 85% of all consumer selections. This trend is led by the following high-performing models:

Leisure Pools The Pinnacle Graphite Grey

The Pinnacle: Maintained its position as one of the top sellers with over 10% growth.

Maintained its position as one of the top sellers with over 10% growth. The Supreme: Demonstrated the strongest year-over-year performance among top sellers with a 14% increase, reflecting a high demand for larger, feature-rich rectangular designs.

Demonstrated the strongest year-over-year performance among top sellers with a 14% increase, reflecting a high demand for larger, feature-rich rectangular designs. The Wave (Breakout Trend): This sleek, modern design featuring an integrated tanning ledge experienced explosive 40% growth in 2025.

"The rectangular trend really comes down to functionality, and tanning ledges are a huge part of that story," said Clint McClain, Chief Commercial Officer at Leisure Pools. "Homeowners want pools that work for the whole family—spaces where you can lounge in shallow water, where kids can play safely, and that fit seamlessly into contemporary backyard architecture".

The Rise of the "Architectural Backyard"

The 2025 color data reveals a move away from traditional aesthetics toward a cohesive, modern palette. While blue finishes remain a staple, grey and modern tones saw significant growth:

Silver Grey: Saw a remarkable 16% increase as homeowners integrated pools into architectural landscape designs.

Saw a remarkable 16% increase as homeowners integrated pools into architectural landscape designs. Graphite Grey: Surged in popularity for those seeking a sophisticated, contemporary look.

Surged in popularity for those seeking a sophisticated, contemporary look. Shimmer Sky: Among blue selections, this modern reflective finish saw an extraordinary 32% increase, driven by a preference for contemporary depth and shimmer.

This shift toward integrated design tones emphasizes seamless indoor-outdoor transitions and cohesive landscape architecture. For homeowners planning 2026 pool projects, the data suggests that geometric designs with versatile color options offer both timeless appeal and proven resale value.

For more information about Leisure Pools' 2026 collection and latest design trends, visit https://leisurepoolsusa.com.

SOURCE Leisure Pools