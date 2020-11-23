Leisure Travel Market to Garner $1,737.3 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 22.6% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Leisure Travel Market by Traveler Type (Solo and Group), Sales Channel (Conventional Channels and Online Channels), and Age Group (Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials, and Generation Z): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027". As per the report, the global leisure travel industry was pegged at $1,006.5 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,737.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2021 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Pursuit of unique experiences, emergence of mobile applications, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the tourism industry, and rise in social media influence drive the growth of the global leisure travel market. However, rise in terrorism and domestic issues in several countries and confined tourism due to natural environmental conditions hamper the market growth. On the contrary, advent of eco-friendly tourism and rise in search for unique destinations by tourists are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market players in the future.

Request Sample Report at : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6188

Covid-19 scenario:

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, several governments have imposed travel restrictions to prevent the spread of infection.

As per the United Nations World Tourism Organization, global international tourism might decrease by 58-78% in 2020, due to travel restrictions and the closure of borders.

However, some governments have lifted the lockdown restrictions, which are expected to encourage domestic tourism.

The Generation X segment dominated the market

By age group, the generation X segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global leisure travel market, as this demographic has more disposable income and holidays compared to millennials. However, the millennials segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period, as this demographic is driven by wanderlust and breaking life's monotony.

The events & entertainment segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027

By expenditure type, the events & entertainment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period, as international events such as the FIFA Football World Cup attract more tourists. However, the lodging segment held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global leisure travel market, as lodges offer several services such as fitness centers, spas, yoga space, air purification, and pools.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the largest share

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 24.1% from 2021 to 2027, owing to rapidly growing economy and new job opportunities promoting an increase in household income. However, the global leisure travel market across North America is expected to register a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6188

Major market players

Expedia Group

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

Priceline Group

World Travel, Inc.

JTB Americas Group

Travel Leaders Group

American Express Travel

Thomas Cook ( India ) Limited

( ) Limited TUI Group.

Cox & Kings Ltd

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Culinary Tourism Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Kids Trolley Bags Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Adventure Tourism Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

SAVE Tourism Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting services to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

SOURCE Allied Market Research