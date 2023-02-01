Leiters and EyeConnect International Announce Continued Corporate Partnership

DENVER, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leiters, a trusted FDA-registered 503B outsourcing provider of compounded sterile preparations and pharmacy services, announced today that it has renewed its corporate partnership with EyeConnect International (ECI) in support of their digital ophthalmic clinical knowledge-sharing platform for ophthalmologists world-wide.

EyeConnect International's mission is to create an interactive, online worldwide community of ophthalmologists dedicated to the advancement of the ophthalmology practice and the improvement of patient care.

"We are honored that Leiters recognizes the value of peer-to-peer education," said David Karcher, Board Member, EyeConnect International and former Executive Director, American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS). "We look forward to working with Leiters as we build our global online community and grow into the preferred ophthalmic knowledge-sharing platform."

Leiters provides a wide range of ophthalmic medicines and services to ophthalmology providers and is committed to providing healthcare professionals and their patients with the highest quality ready-to-adminster sterile preparations.

"Partnering with EyeConnect International extends our commitment to ophthalmologists, health care systems, and their patients," said Timothy Askew, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Leiters. "We are delighted to announce this partnership and look forward to collaborating with EyeConnect International on new and innovative ways to extend the reach of their global knowledge-sharing platform."

To learn more or register for access to the EyeConnect International Platform, please visit www.eyeconnectinternational.com

About Leiters

Leiters is a trusted FDA-registered 503B outsourcing provider of high-quality compounded sterile preparations and pharmacy services. It is committed to providing healthcare professionals and their patients with critically needed outsourced medications. Its team of experts in sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing, repackaging and compounding provide a sophisticated understanding of what it takes to elevate quality and consistency of supply in pharmaceutical outsourcing. Leiters combines a highly experienced team, with robust automated processes, in a state-of-the-art outsourcing facility, to ensure delivery of the highest quality medicines. All sterile preparations are produced under the Human Drug Outsourcing Facilities under 503B of the FD&C Act (503B Guidance) and follow Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). To learn more about how Leiters is Compounding Health™ please visit www.leiters.com.

About EyeConnect International (ECI)

EyeConnect International (ECI) is a global ophthalmic clinic networking platform. It serves as a respected digital peer to peer resource for sharing knowledge and staying up to date, allowing physicians worldwide to network with one another and establish invaluable connections. ECI was established when the EyeConnect platform, which was sponsored by American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS), was discontinued. ECI's mission is to create an interactive, online worldwide community of ophthalmologists dedicated to the advancement of the ophthalmology practice and the improvement of patient care. For more information, visit www.eyeconnectinternational.com

