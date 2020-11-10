Leiters and EyeConnect International Announce Corporate Partnership

DENVER, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leiters, a market leading FDA-registered 503B outsourcing provider of high-quality hospital and ophthalmology compounded sterile preparations and pharmacy services, announced today that it has entered into a corporate partnership with EyeConnect International (ECI) in support of their newly created digital ophthalmic clinical networking platform.

EyeConnect International's mission is to create an interactive, online worldwide community of ophthalmologists dedicated to the advancement of the ophthalmology practice and the improvement of patient care.

"We are honored that Leiters recognizes the value of peer to peer education," said David Karcher, Chief Executive Officer for EyeConnect International. "We look forward to working with them as we build our online community and grow into the preferred ophthalmic clinical networking platform."

Leiters, founded in 1926, provides a wide range of ophthalmic medicines and services to ophthalmology providers and is committed to providing healthcare professionals and their patients with the highest quality ready-to-adminster sterile preparations.

"Partnering with ECI demonstrates our long-standing commitment to the ophthalmic community," said Robin Smith Hoke, Chief Executive Officer for Leiters. "We are delighted to announce this relationship and look forward to collaborating with ECI and supporting this new clinical networking platform."

About Leiters

Leiters, founded in 1926, is a trusted FDA-registered 503B outsourcing provider of high-quality hospital and ophthalmology compounded sterile preparations. We are committed to providing healthcare professionals and their patients with high quality outsourced medications. Our team of experts in sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing, repackaging and compounding provide a sophisticated understanding of what it takes to elevate quality and consistency of supply in pharmaceutical outsourcing. We combine a highly experienced team, with robust processes, in a new state-of-the-art outsourcing facility, to ensure delivery of the highest quality medicines. All sterile preparations are produced under the Human Drug Outsourcing Facilities under 503B of the FD&C Act (503B Guidance) and follow Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). To learn more about how we're Compounding Health™ please visit www.leiters.com

Contact:

Kari Cashmore, Leiters

(720) 414-7216

[email protected]

About Eye Connect International (ECI)

EyeConnect International (ECI) is a global ophthalmic clinic networking platform. It serves as a respected digital peer to peer resource for sharing knowledge and staying up to date, allowing physicians worldwide to network with one another and establish invaluable connections. ECI was established when the EyeConnect platform, which was sponsored by American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS), was discontinued. ECI's mission is to create an interactive, online worldwide community of ophthalmologists dedicated to the advancement of the ophthalmology practice and the improvement of patient care. For more information, visit www.eyeconnectinternational.com

Contact:

David A Karcher, Eye Connect International

(480) 550-2156

[email protected]

SOURCE Leiters

Related Links

www.leiters.com

