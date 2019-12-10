Leiters and Prodigy Health Enter into National Sales and Marketing Agreement

DENVER, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leiters and Prodigy Health announced today that they have entered into a national sales and marketing agreement. Through this strategic partnership, Prodigy Health will bring its market leading ProdigyVision technology platform to the Leiters portfolio of 503B compounded sterile preparations in collaboration with the Leiters sales and marketing team.

Leiters, founded in 1926, is a trusted FDA-registered 503B outsourcing provider of high-quality hospital and ophthalmology compounded sterile preparations. Leiters provides outsourced medications across the continuum of healthcare including, hospitals, surgery centers, physician offices and clinics.

"We are thrilled to partner with Prodigy Health, an outstanding leader in the specialty drug distribution market, to broaden our foot print in acute care by reaching more customers," said Robin Smith Hoke, Chief Executive Officer of Leiters. "Leiters has been a trusted leader of compounded sterile preparations for nearly a century, and this partnership illustrates our unwavering commitment to deliver better medicine to more people."

Prodigy Health leverages innovative technology solutions in the hospital supply chain and connects hospitals to high-value, specialty pharmaceutical products through their innovative supply chain platform and services.

"Prodigy delivers peace of mind to hospital customers through ProdigyVision's real time 503B inventory view at the time of order, so customers know their order will ship. We believe that by combining Prodigy's technology and service platform with Leiters leadership's deep experience in sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing and pharmacy supply chain will deliver an unmatched solution to hospitals nationwide," said Jon Houssian, Chief Executive Officer of Prodigy Health.

This agreement not only broadens Leiters reach into the acute care market, it significantly broadens Prodigy Health's service and product offering by leveraging Leiters' suite of ophthalmology and hospital products.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to partner with Prodigy Health, experts in 503B sales and service, to extend our sales coverage and serve more customers by delivering quality, compliant medications on a consistent basis," said Marc Mullen, Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing for Leiters.

About Leiters

Leiters, founded in 1926, is a trusted FDA-registered 503B outsourcing provider of high-quality hospital and ophthalmology compounded sterile preparations. We are committed to providing healthcare professionals and their patients with high quality outsourced medications. Our team of experts in sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing, repackaging and compounding provide a sophisticated understanding of what it takes to elevate quality and consistency of supply in pharmaceutical outsourcing. We combine a highly experienced team, with robust processes, in a new state-of-the-art outsourcing facility, to ensure delivery of the highest quality medicines. All sterile preparations are produced under the Human Drug Outsourcing Facilities under 503B of the FD&C Act (503B Guidance) and follow Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). To learn more about how we're Compounding Health™ please visit www.leiters.com

Contact:

Kari Cashmore, Leiters

(720) 414-7216

Kari.Cashmore@Leiters.com

About Prodigy Health

Prodigy Health is a national specialty drug distributor that is leveraging secure, innovative, cloud based technology solutions in the hospital supply chain. Founded in 2001, Prodigy Health is privately held, licensed in all 50 states, VAWD accredited, and a member of HDA. With a network of over 200 inventory locations and highly experienced hospital pharmacy experts available 24/7/365, Prodigy services hospital groups and individual facilities across the country.

Contact:

Keith Patek, Prodigy Health

(512) 693-4376

KPatek@prodigyhealth.com

SOURCE Leiters

