Leiters Announces Facility Expansion to Increase Capacity and Accommodate Growth

DENVER, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leiters, a trusted FDA-registered 503B provider of high-quality compounded sterile preparations, announced today its continued commitment to provide the highest quality compounded sterile preparations and pharmacy services to the healthcare market.

As part of an ongoing commitment to, and investment in, quality, compliance and manufacturing excellence, Leiters has completed Phase 2 of a capacity expansion at its Denver, Colorado FDA-registered, state-of-the-art, cGMP outsourcing facility, including:

The build out of over 10,000 square feet of contiguous facility space was completed at year end [2019] to improve efficiency and capacity of warehouse operations, shipping and receiving, sterile component processing and the addition of a new clean room suite.





The installation and qualification of an automated syringe line in the new clean room suite, which ensures the continued delivery of high-quality operating room (OR) syringes to the healthcare market.

"Our continued investment in the 503B space is a reflection of our steadfast commitment to providing high quality compounded sterile preparations in an evolving market, as well as our positive outlook for the future," said Robin Smith Hoke, President and CEO of Leiters. "I'm excited that our team and continued investment in our state-of-the-art facility ensure we are well-positioned to respond to the changing landscape of the 503B industry and the increasing demand for our high-quality products and services."

Leiters is also proud to announce that it was recently selected as a finalist in the 2020 Colorado Manufacturing Awards in the "Outstanding Bioscience Manufacturer" category. This recognition not only supports the commitment to quality and manufacturing excellence but also establishes their corporate footprint in the state of Colorado.

"As the market continues to grow, we've seen an increasing number of hospitals and health systems look to us as their 503B partner of choice," said Chris Zuccarelli, Chief Operating Officer of Leiters. "The expansion at our facility and new automated syringe line exponentially increases our capacity to ensure that existing and new customers will have their supply needs consistently met now, and in the future."

Leiters unwavering commitment to quality and compliance, along with the continued investments in their state-of-the art facility, people and processes, allows them to continue to deliver on of their vision of providing better medicine to more people. They remain committed to providing the healthcare industry with the highest-quality compounded sterile preparations and stand ready to support your needs now and in the future. To learn more or request a site tour, visit leiters.com

About Leiters

Leiters, founded in 1926, is a trusted FDA-registered 503B outsourcing provider of high-quality hospital and ophthalmology compounded sterile preparations. Leiters is committed to providing healthcare professionals and their patients with high quality outsourced medications. Our team of experts in sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing, repackaging and compounding provide a sophisticated understanding of what it takes to elevate quality and consistency of supply in pharmaceutical outsourcing. The combination of a highly experienced team, with robust processes in a new state-of-the-art outsourcing facility, helps to ensure delivery of the highest quality medicines. All sterile preparations are produced under the Human Drug Outsourcing Facilities under 503B of the FD&C Act (503B Guidance) and follow Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). To learn more about how we're Compounding Health™ please visit www.leiters.com

