Leiters Announces Outsourcing Supply Agreement with Resource Optimization & Innovation (ROi)

Leiters was awarded the agreement after passing ROi's rigorous onsite quality audit of its new Denver, Colorado 503B cGMP facility.

Moving forward, Leiters and ROi will also collaborate on new product development and work together to address market shortages in order to better serve ROi members and the communities they serve.

"Our mission at Leiters is to deliver better medicine to more people. We are excited to provide high quality products and services to the ROi members and their patients," said Robin Smith Hoke, Chief Executive Officer of Leiters.

About Leiters

Leiters is a trusted FDA-registered 503B outsourcing provider of high quality ophthalmology and hospital-based services. We are committed to providing healthcare professionals and their patients with high quality medications. Our team of experts in sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing, repackaging, and pharmacy provide a sophisticated understanding of what it takes to elevate quality and consistency of supply in outsourcing. We combine our team of experts, our robust processes and our state-of-the art outsourcing facilities to ensure the highest quality products and services. We believe the most important consumer of our products are patients, and patients have trusted Leiters with their health for nearly a century. For more on how we are elevating the standards in pharmaceutical outsourcing please visit www.leiters.com.

