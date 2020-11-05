Leiters Awarded a National Group Purchasing Agreement by Intalere

DENVER, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leiters, a trusted FDA-registered 503B outsourcing provider of high-quality hospital and ophthalmology compounded sterile preparations and pharmacy services, announced today that it has been awarded a 3 year agreement with Intalere.

Through this new agreement, Leiters will provide Intalere members with its full portfolio of 503B compounded sterile preparations, including a broad portfolio of ready-to-administer products, such as OR syringes, pain management, and a pharmacy fill service for the ON-Q* Pain Relief system. Also covered by the agreement are ophthalmology sterile preparations, including FDA-compliant repackaged Avastin®.

Leiters is committed to providing healthcare professionals and their patients with high-quality compounded sterile preparations. Leiters provides outsourced medications across the continuum of healthcare facilities, including hospitals, surgery centers, clinic and physician offices.

"Our mission is to deliver better medicine to more people," said Robin Smith Hoke, Chief Executive Officer of Leiters. "We look forward to working closely with Intalere's leadership and are excited to provide high quality products and services to Intalere's membership and their patients. While service excellence is our passion; delivery of the highest quality sterile preparations and patient safety is our priority."

About Intalere

Intalere's mission focuses on elevating the health of healthcare by designing solutions to improve our members' financial, operational and clinical performance. We empower our customers and deliver measurable results through our highly personalized approach of creating strategies and programs focused on their goals. From managing their entire spend to strategic consulting around diagnosing particular areas of concern, our unique provider led model allows us to leverage nationally recognized best practices in supply chain and patient outcomes to drive efficiencies for our members. To learn more, visit www.intalere.com.

About Leiters

Leiters, founded in 1926, is a trusted FDA-registered 503B outsourcing provider of high-quality hospital and ophthalmology compounded sterile preparations. We are committed to providing healthcare professionals and their patients with high quality outsourced medications. Our team of experts in sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing, repackaging and compounding provide a sophisticated understanding of what it takes to elevate quality and consistency of supply in pharmaceutical outsourcing. We combine a highly experienced team, with robust processes, in a new state-of-the-art outsourcing facility, to ensure delivery of the highest quality medicines. All sterile preparations are produced under the Human Drug Outsourcing Facilities under 503B of the FD&C Act (503B Guidance) and follow Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). To learn more about how we're Compounding Health™ please visit www.leiters.com

