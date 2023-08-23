With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 271 Percent, Leiters Health Ranks No. 2069 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Leiters Health ranks No. 2069 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 list and to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the country," said Joseph Cosgrove, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Leiters Health. "Through the hard work, collaboration, and dedication of our team, we have experienced remarkable growth over the last 3 years. I'm extremely proud of what our team has accomplished to date and excited for the future as we continue to provide critically needed life-saving medications to the healthcare industry."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands today.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Leiters Health provides ready-to-use compounded sterile preparations and pharmacy services including pre-filled syringes, IV bags and vials, non-opioid pain solutions, and ophthalmic medications and services, including FDA-Compliant Repackaged Avastin® to healthcare providers including hospitals, surgery centers, physician offices and clinics.

About Leiters Health

Leiters Health, a WCAS portfolio company, is a trusted FDA-registered 503B outsourcing provider of high-quality compounded sterile preparations and pharmacy services. It is committed to providing healthcare professionals and patients with critically needed outsourced medications. Its team of experts in sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing, repackaging, and compounding provides a sophisticated understanding of what it takes to elevate the quality and consistency of supply in pharmaceutical outsourcing. Leiters Health combines a highly experienced team, with robust automated processes, in state-of-the-art outsourcing facilities to ensure the delivery of the highest quality medicines. All sterile preparations are produced under the Human Drug Outsourcing Facilities under 503B of the FD&C Act (503B Guidance) and follow Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). To learn more about Leiters Health, please visit www.leiters.com.

Media Contact:

Kari Cashmore

720-414-7216

[email protected]

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

SOURCE Leiters Health