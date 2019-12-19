Leiters Partners with Hibernation Therapeutics to Provide Adenocaine™ Cardioplegic Solution

DENVER, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leiters, a trusted FDA-registered 503B provider of high-quality compounded sterile preparations, announced today that it has entered into a national agreement with Hibernation Therapeutics to provide a patented cardioplegic solution developed by Hibernation Therapeutics known as Adenocaine™.

Leiters currently has Adenocaine™ pre-filled syringes available and ready for immediate shipment.

Hibernation Therapeutics is a specialty therapeutic development company, focused on bringing innovative products to cardiovascular care. Adenocaine™ cardioplegia is a patented formulation of adenosine, lidocaine, and magnesium used in cardiac bypass surgeries to induce, maintain arrest and reanimate the heart without the use of high potassium.

Leiters is committed to providing healthcare professionals and their patients with high-quality compounded sterile preparations. Leiters provides outsourced medications across the continuum of healthcare facilities, including hospitals, surgery centers, clinic and physician offices.

"Our mission at Leiters is to provide better medicine to more people," said Robin Smith Hoke, Chief Executive Officer of Leiters. "We are excited to work with Hibernation Therapeutics to provide customers with an innovative solution in cardiovascular care."

"Adenocaine™ cardioplegia has been designed to be used as a natural, reproducible form of myocardial protection during invasive procedures. Leiters' reputation as a high-quality provider of compounded medicines makes them a great partner to provide a sterile compounded combination product such as Adenocaine™ to hospitals and patients," said Todd Meyerrose, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Hibernation Therapeutics.

About Leiters

Leiters, founded in 1926, is a trusted FDA-registered 503B outsourcing provider of high-quality hospital and ophthalmology compounded sterile preparations. Leiters is committed to providing healthcare professionals and their patients with high quality outsourced medications. Our team of experts in sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing, repackaging and compounding provide a sophisticated understanding of what it takes to elevate quality and consistency of supply in pharmaceutical outsourcing. The combination of a highly experienced team, with robust processes in a new state-of-the-art outsourcing facility, helps to ensure delivery of the highest quality medicines. All sterile preparations are produced under the Human Drug Outsourcing Facilities under 503B of the FD&C Act (503B Guidance) and follow Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). To learn more about how we're Compounding Health™ please visit www.leiters.com

Contact:

Kari Cashmore, Leiters

720.414.7216

Kari.Cashmore@Leiters.com

About Hibernation Therapeutics

Hibernation Therapeutics is an early stage specialty therapeutics company, working to discover and develop new treatments for acute and chronic cardiovascular injuries and diseases. Adenocaine is our first product brought to market for use in cardiac bypass surgery. The patented formulation of adenosine, lidocaine, and magnesium was designed to mimic the biological processes that occur during mammalian hibernation. For more information on Adenocaine, relevant studies and clinical use, visit www.adenocaine.com. Adenocaine™ is a registered trademark of Hibernation Therapeutics

Contact:

Todd Meyerrose, Hibernation Therapeutics

650.381.9399

Todd@Adenocaine.com

SOURCE Leiters

