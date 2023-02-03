Leith Auto Park Wendell Ramps Up Commercial Business with Expanded Service Capability

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The culmination of a more than two-yearlong construction boom at Leith Auto Park Wendell has ramped up the dealership's commercial truck service business.

"We've added service bays, techs, and advisors; we've expanded our service reception areas and customer lounge," said Brad Smith, fixed operations director at Leith Auto Park Wendell. "With our continued growth, we are focused on taking care of our customers, keeping them moving, with less waiting, and less down time for their vehicle."

One of several new large commercial truck service lifts at Leith Auto Park Wendell.

The recently completed second phase of construction brought improvements to the Leith Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram service area with a larger parts department that allows for stocking more fast-moving, regular maintenance parts like brake pads, tires, belts, and fluids, aiding the dealership's Express Service capability.

The Leith Auto Park Wendell service enhancements began with the completion of the Leith GMC heavy-duty truck shop in the winter of 2021. The new expansion increased Leith GMC's service capacity over 75%. Three new 18,000-pound lifts were added along with a heavy-duty alignment lift that allows for servicing larger commercial vehicles like box trucks, service body trucks, and tanker style trucks.

"Expanded commercial service with a quick turnaround is extremely important to commercial vehicle owners," said Smith. "We began providing more services to our commercial customers in the GMC shop, and with the recently completed upgrades in our Ford and Ram shops, we can better take care of our commercial customers there as well."

Leith Ford added four new service bays which includes a new 12,000-pound drive-on rack to aid in servicing larger box trucks and commercial vehicles. The upgrades also include a new, large tire changer that allows Leith Auto Park Wendell to change truck wheels up to 24 inches in diameter.

