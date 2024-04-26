LeithCars.com Backs Brenden Queen for NASCAR Debut at North Wilkesboro

RALEIGH, N.C., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of dominating his home track in the Tidewater region of Virginia, rising Late Model Stock Car star, Brenden "Butterbean" Queen, took a runner-up points finish in his CARS Tour rookie season. LeithCars.com has been riding with Queen for much of his grassroots racing journey, including the biggest win of his career so far, his 2023 CARS Tour victory at historic North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Paint scheme reveal for the No. 1 BRC / LeithCars.com Toyota Tundra by Tricon Garage.

Queen's achievements on the track have now earned him a shot at the big time. On May 18, he'll be driving the No. 1 BRC / LeithCars.com Toyota Tundra in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at the same legendary track where he rode the Victory Lane lift in his Late Model last summer.

"This is a huge opportunity that I've been working on since I was six years old," said Brenden Queen, prior to the first CARS Tour race of the 2024 season at Southern National. "I'll be making my upper series debut, a huge thanks to Tricon Garage, Toyota Racing, BRC and LeithCars.com for making that happen. We're looking forward to a good race at North Wilkesboro, and maybe I'll get to ride that lift again."

"It's been an exciting journey for all of us at LeithCars.com as we've been in support of Brenden since his years of winning track championships at Langley Speedway in Virginia," said Mark Arsen with LeithCars.com. "Brenden's jump to NASCAR for the truck race at Wilkesboro is a natural progression for a young driver with loads of talent and personality to match."

Look for the white, red and black No. 1 Toyota Tundra with Queen behind the wheel when the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series goes green at North Wilkesboro Speedway next month.

LeithCars.com is one of the largest automotive groups in North Carolina. A family business founded in Raleigh, LeithCars.com has been serving the Triangle community for over 50 years, employing over 1,900 from the area. Named the #1 place to buy vehicles in the Raleigh Metro area for seven years running, according to a Marshall Marketing Survey, with 39 franchise locations throughout the state. For more information, visit www.LeithCars.com.

