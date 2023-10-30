Leitner-Poma of America Celebrates Development of New Facility in Tooele, Utah

News provided by

Leitner-Poma of America

30 Oct, 2023, 08:32 ET

New Facility Expands Company's Made in America Capabilities;
Scheduled to Open May 2024

TOOELE, Utah, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leitner-Poma of America (LPOA), known for engineering, producing, installing and servicing all types of cable transport systems for the ski industry, amusement parks and urban transport, along with state and local government officials celebrates the development of the company's new manufacturing facility in Tooele, Utah. The new campus, close to Salt Lake City, will support LPOA's Made in America initiative by serving as the headquarters and sole-manufacturing base for Skytrac, an LPOA subsidiary.

Continue Reading
LPOA's President, Darren Cole
LPOA's President, Darren Cole

At the inauguration event, along with LPOA's President, Darren Cole, participated also State of Utah Lt. Governor Diedre Henderson and the Mayor of Tooele Debbie Winn, celebrating the impact that the new facility will have on the local community and its economy.

The new Skytrac headquarters in Tooele is set to open in May 2024, and it will be LPOA's largest facility in the country at more than 130,000 square-feet of manufacturing, and required an investment of more than $27 million. As an LPOA subsidiary, Skytrac focuses on the production, design, installation and service of fixed-grip ski lifts. The new facility will allow the business to increase production and expand headcount up to 120 employees, with further growth possible in additional phases of the project.

The facility will include a sizeable investment in sustainability with a number of renewable sources. Current plans include the installation of solar panels and a powerful LTW42 wind turbine. Developed by LPOA's affiliate company LEITWIND, the LTW42turbine stands at 162 feet tall and boasts a capacity of 250 kilowatts, making it capable of covering up to 100% of a plant's electricity needs. The LTW42 turbine is a unique solution that not only reduces carbon footprint but also facilitates decentralized energy generation. Its comparatively small size and silent DirectDrive generator make it an ideal solution for businesses and communities looking to become energy self-sufficient in a clean and cost-effective way. Skytrac's new Tooele plant will serve as a showcase for the benefits of bespoke technology. If market demand develops as expected, the turbines could be manufactured at the Utah facility to cater to the entire North American market.

In addition to the upcoming Utah campus, LPOA also maintains a nearly 100,000 square-foot facility in Grand Junction, Colorado. The company recently purchased an additional five acres in Grand Junction, adjacent to its existing facility, in order to expand capabilities there as well.

Media Contact:
Roberto Rafaschieri
+393348575319
[email protected] 

SOURCE Leitner-Poma of America

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.