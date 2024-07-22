Leitner-Poma of America Opens New Facility in Tooele, Utah, Set to Create More Than 120 Manufacturing Jobs

TOOELE, Utah, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leitner-Poma of America (LPOA) recently celebrated the opening of the company's new Skytrac manufacturing facility in Tooele, Utah. The company is known for engineering, producing, installing and servicing all types of cable transport systems for the ski industry, amusement parks and urban transport—such as ConnX, an innovative intermodal cable car-bus system recently unveiled in Vancouver during the World Congress of Ropeway Operators (OITAF). The new campus, close to Salt Lake City, will support LPOA's Made in America initiative by serving as the headquarters and sole-manufacturing base for Skytrac, an LPOA subsidiary. The new facility also provides expanded production for LPOA to assist with increasing demand in the ski industry and growth in urban markets, including serving as a regional distribution and service center for LPOA's affiliate companies Prinoth, which produces snow groomers and Demaclenko, which produces snowmaking systems.

"It's a great day in Utah as we celebrate the opening of our newest, largest manufacturing facility in the U.S.," said Daren Cole, president and CEO of LPOA. "The demand for this new facility is a reflection of the growth in the resort industry as well as the growing interest of urban planners to seek out new, alternative forms of clean transportation. This new facility represents a significant investment in the State of Utah, our industry and the talented people who'll be manufacturing our products, hard working, local professionals. We are doubling down on making 85-90 percent of our equipment right here in Utah and next door in Grand Junction, Colorado."

The campus in Tooele is LPOA's largest facility in the country at more than 130,000 square-feet of manufacturing. The company invested more than $27 million in the new campus. Skytrac focuses on the production, design, installation and service of fixed-grip ski lifts. The new, larger facility will allow the business to increase production and expand headcount up to 120 employees, with further growth possible in additional phases of the project.

Cole was joined by parent company HTI Group's Chairman Anton Seeber and Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn for the opening celebration in June. A video from State of Utah Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson was played where she lauded the company for its investment in Utah.

"At full capacity, this facility will provide 120 high paying manufacturing jobs to sustain local families and contribute to the economic success of rural Utah," said Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson. "The impact of this investment in Tooele extends far beyond the factory walls."

The facility includes a sizeable investment in sustainability: the company installed a powerful LTW42 wind turbine on the new campus, capable of covering up to 100% of a plant's electricity needs.

LPOA also maintains a nearly 100,000 square-foot facility in Grand Junction, Colorado. The company recently purchased an additional five acres in Grand Junction, adjacent to its existing facility, in order to expand capabilities there as well.

