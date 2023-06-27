LEIXIR DENTAL GROUP partners with Zimbis to bring next-gen technology to Inventory Management

PHOENIX, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manish Arora and his team at LEIXIR DENTAL GROUP have a singular focus: to provide customers with the highest quality dental restorations. Creating an environment that delivers on that goal throughout a growing network of manufacturing facilities requires an enormous degree of coordination and efficiency. That's what has led Leixir to adopt Zimbis as their official inventory partner.

"We have always been technology focused," said Manish, Chief Financial Officer. "By continuing to adopt cutting edge automation and train our teams to adopt a progressive mindset, we can save our customers money and save our staff time, so that we can make the industry's best prosthetics on time, and on budget."

The Zimbis inventory system stores and tracks most inventory items within a dental lab, from zirconia pucks and burrs to implants and associated components. Two-way communication with lab software allows all billing to be handled automatically, uncovering thousands in hidden revenue by eliminating human error in the invoicing process.

Zimbis also assists with regulatory compliance, according to Manish. "Creating an electronic paper trail for FDA lot number tracking on our implants is high on the list of reasons we decided on a group-wide rollout." As a class II medical devices, the lot number of each implant must be tracked in case of a recall event. That's an administrative burden that dental laboratories must adapt to.

But if you talk to Nicole Follert, Purchasing Manager at Leixir and Zimbis Administrator at Knight Dental Group, the best part about Zimbis is the inventory tracking itself, and associated auto-replenishment. "There's just no substitute for having a smart 'inventory robot' at your side when you're trying to make sure you don't run out of critical supplies,' says Nicole. 'I know what I've got on hand at all times. When an item drops to a certain stock level, it's automatically added to the order list. That feature alone has saved us thousands in overnight shipping costs, because we're able to avoid emergency re-stocks."

Zimbis is a fully modular system, with units of different sizes and configurations tailored to each customer. "No two implementations are exactly the same," says Louis Visser, DDS, President and company founder. "We build a customized database and associated hardware suited to each customer's unique needs. It's really a partnership between Zimbis and the lab, focused on achieving the customer's end goals."

