Leju Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

First Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

Total revenues increased by 19% year-on-year to $81.5 million

- Revenues from e-commerce services increased by 40% year-on-year to $53.5 million

- Revenues from online advertising services increased by 5% year-on-year to $27.1 million

Loss from operations was $31.5 million , a decrease of 32% from $46.3 million for the same quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP [1] loss from operations was $27.1 million , a decrease of 35% from $41.8 million for the same quarter of 2017

, a decrease of 32% from for the same quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP loss from operations was , a decrease of 35% from for the same quarter of 2017 Net loss attributable to Leju Holdings Limited shareholders was $20.9 million , or $0.15 loss per diluted American depositary share ("ADS"), a decrease of 26% from $28.2 million , or $0.21 loss per diluted ADS, for the same quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Leju Holdings Limited shareholders was $17.3 million , or $0.13 loss per diluted ADS, a decrease of 29% from $24.2 million , or $0.18 loss per diluted ADS, for the same quarter of 2017

[1] Leju uses in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: (1) income (loss) from operations, (2) net income (loss), (3) net income (loss) attributable to Leju shareholders, (4) net income (loss) attributable to Leju shareholders per basic ADS, and (5) net income (loss) attributable to Leju shareholders per diluted ADS, each of which excludes share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" below for more information about the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release.

"I'm pleased that our businesses returned to a growth trajectory in the first quarter of 2018 despite the overall market environment not showing signs of major improvement," said Mr. Geoffrey He, Leju's Chief Executive Officer. "Our e-commerce business had a strong recovery, benefitting from larger contribution from lower-tier cities and higher value per coupon. We also entered into annual framework contracts with many leading real estate developers. Our online advertising business achieved steady growth in the first quarter as a result of our big-data based suite of targeted advertising products, which continued to be well received by the market. Meanwhile, we further enhanced our media influence and content productivity through enhancing 'Leju Finance', our recently launched real estate vertical media platform, which helped lay a solid foundation for future growth. In addition, our efforts to streamline our cost structure began to show results in the first quarter. We will continue to improve our operational efficiency and aim to return to profitability. "

First Quarter 2018 Results

Total revenues were $81.5 million, an increase of 19% from $68.3 million for the same quarter of 2017, mainly due to an increase in revenues from e-commerce services and online advertising services.

Revenues from e-commerce services were $53.5 million, an increase of 40% from $38.1 million for the same quarter of 2017, primarily due to increases in the average price per discount coupon redeemed.

Revenues from online advertising services were $27.1 million, an increase of 5% from $25.8 million for the same quarter of 2017, primarily due to an increase in property developers' demand for online advertising.

Revenues from listing services were $0.9 million, a decrease of 79% from $4.4 million for the same quarter of 2017, primarily due to a decrease in secondary real estate brokers' demand.

Cost of revenues was $18.7 million, an increase of 32% from $14.1 million for the same quarter of 2017, primarily due to increased cost of advertising resources purchased from media platforms, partially offset by decreased staff cost as a result of headcount change.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $95.2 million, a decrease of 5% from $100.5 million for the same quarter of 2017, primarily due to lower staff cost as a result of headcount change.

Loss from operations was $31.5 million, a decrease of 32% from $46.3 million for the same quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $27.1 million, a decrease of 35% from $41.8 million for the same quarter of 2017.

Net loss was $21.3 million, a decrease of 26% from $28.6 million for the same quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP net loss was $17.7 million, a decrease of 28% from $24.7 million for the same quarter of 2017.

Net loss attributable to Leju Holdings Limited shareholders was $20.9 million, or $0.15 loss per diluted ADS, a decrease of 26% from $28.2 million, or $0.21 loss per diluted ADS, for the same quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Leju Holdings Limited shareholders was $17.3 million, or $0.13 loss per diluted ADS, a decrease of 29% from $24.2 million, or $0.18 loss per diluted ADS, for the same quarter of 2017.

Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2018, the Company's cash and cash equivalents balance was $157.2 million.

First quarter 2018 net cash provided by operating activities was $1.0 million, primarily comprised of non-GAAP net loss of $17.7 million, partially offset by a decrease in customer deposit of $17.5 million.

Business Outlook

The Company estimates that its total revenues for the second quarter of 2018 will be approximately $106 million to $111 million, which would represent an increase of approximately 15% to 20% from $92.7 million in the same quarter in 2017. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

LEJU HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars)





December 31,

March 31,



2017

2018 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

150,968

157,159 Restricted cash

337

350 Accounts receivable, net

79,196

77,504 Contract assets

1,410

1,571 Marketable securities

3,077

3,115 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

9,945

9,104 Customer deposits

35,823

16,066 Amounts due from related parties

4,077

1,248 Total current assets

284,833

266,117 Property and equipment, net

14,240

14,176 Intangible assets, net

70,631

67,149 Investment in affiliates

146

132 Deferred tax assets

67,084

69,709 Other non-current assets

2,010

1,692 Total assets

438,944

418,975









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

2,950

1,968 Accrued payroll and welfare expenses

37,082

27,794 Income tax payable

63,380

56,428 Other tax payable

11,654

11,337 Amounts due to related parties

3,093

10,045 Advance from customers and deferred revenue

10,565

12,878 Accrued marketing and advertising expenses

18,852

22,617 Other current liabilities

16,315

18,239 Total current liabilities

163,891

161,306 Deferred tax liabilities

18,016

18,721 Total liabilities

181,907

180,027 Shareholders' Equity







Ordinary shares ($0.001 par value):

1,000,000,000 shares authorized,

135,763,962 and 135,763,962 shares

issued and outstanding, as of

December 31, 2017 and March 31,

2018, respectively

136

136 Additional paid-in capital

788,589

789,579 Accumulated deficit

(515,344)

(536,226) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(13,078)

(10,766) Total Leju Holdings Limited shareholders' equity

260,303

242,723 Non-controlling interests

(3,266)

(3,775) Total equity

257,037

238,948 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

438,944

418,975

LEJU HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and per share data)





Three months ended



March 31,



2017

2018 Revenues







E-commerce

38,091

53,470 Online advertising

25,793

27,130 Listing

4,424

923 Total revenues

68,308

81,523 Cost of revenues

(14,130)

(18,675) Selling, general and administrative expenses

(100,521)

(95,178) Other operating income

71

830 Loss from operations

(46,272)

(31,500) Interest income

283

287 Other income, net

128

2,837 Loss before taxes and loss from equity in affiliates

(45,861)

(28,376) Income tax benefit

17,293

7,117 Loss before loss from equity in affiliates

(28,568)

(21,259) Loss from equity in affiliates

(76)

(19) Net Loss

(28,644)

(21,278) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(471)

(416) Loss attributable to Leju Holdings Limited shareholders

(28,173)

(20,862)









Loss per share:







Basic/ Diluted

(0.21)

(0.15) Shares used in computation of loss per share:







Basic/ Diluted

135,541,514

135,763,962

Note 1 The conversion of functional currency Renminbi ("RMB") amounts into reporting currency USD

amounts is based on the rate of USD1 = RMB6.2881 on March 31, 2018 and USD1 = RMB6.4088

for the three months ended March 31, 2018

LEJU HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars)





Three months ended



March 31,



2017

2018









Net loss

(28,644)

(21,278) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax of nil







Foreign currency translation adjustment

1,243

2,209









Comprehensive loss

(27,401)

(19,069)









Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling

interest

(478)

(518)









Comprehensive loss attributable to Leju Holdings Limited

shareholders

(26,923)

(18,551)

LEJU HOLDINGS LIMITED Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and per ADS data)





Three months ended



March 31,



2017

2018









GAAP loss from operations

(46,272)

(31,500) Share-based compensation expense

1,422

979 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business

acquisitions

3,031

3,450 Non-GAAP loss from operations

(41,819)

(27,071)









GAAP net loss

(28,644)

(21,278) Share-based compensation expense (net of tax)

1,422

979 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from

business acquisitions (net of tax)

2,570

2,633 Non-GAAP net loss

(24,652)

(17,666)









Net loss attributable to Leju Holdings Limited shareholders

(28,173)

(20,862) Share-based compensation expense (net of tax and non-

controlling interests)

1,414

971 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business

acquisitions (net of tax and non-controlling interests)

2,570

2,633 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Leju Holdings Limited

shareholders

(24,189)

(17,258)









GAAP net loss per ADS -- basic/ diluted

(0.21)

(0.15)









Non-GAAP net loss per ADS -- basic/ diluted

(0.18)

(0.13)









Shares used in calculating basic GAAP / non-GAAP net loss

attributable to Leju Holdings Limited shareholders per ADS

135,541,514

135,763,962 Shares used in calculating diluted GAAP / non-GAAP net loss

attributable to Leju Holdings Limited shareholders per ADS

135,541,514

135,763,962

LEJU HOLDINGS LIMITED SELECTED OPERATING DATA





Three months ended



March 31,



2017

2018 Operating data for e-commerce services







Number of discount coupons issued to prospective purchasers

(number of transactions)

43,449

19,678 Number of discount coupons redeemed (number of transactions)

18,987

13,799

