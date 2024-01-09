L.E.K. Consulting Announces 11 New Global Partner Promotions

BOSTON and LONDON, Jan 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global strategy consultancy L.E.K. Consulting has elected 11 new partners. The promotions recognize the significant expertise and insights that these leaders bring to bear for clients across multiple industry sectors and geographies who are facing critical decisions.

"We are pleased to announce the newest partner appointments at L.E.K. Consulting. These individuals have consistently produced exceptional results for our clients around the world. With gratitude and pride, we congratulate them on this accomplishment and look forward to their continued impact and contributions to both our clients and our firm," said Clay Heskett, Global Manager Partner at L.E.K.

L.E.K.'s new partners are:

Tom Bell, based in L.E.K.'s London office, is a member of the Life Sciences practice. He focuses on biotech and biopharma corporate strategy, portfolio strategy, M&A and value creation. Bell also specializes in contract services for biopharma, including CROs and contract commercialization organizations. He has led numerous projects within the life sciences industry for biotech, large and midsize pharma and contract services providers, and for investors in both public and private companies. Bell holds a PhD in immunology and a BSc and an MRes in biochemistry from Imperial College London.

Morgan Callahan is a member of the Industrial practice, based in the New York office. Callahan focuses on growth strategy and transaction support for clients across the chemicals industry. She has worked with clients across the chemicals value chain, from large petrochemical and agchem producers to manufacturers of intermediates and specialty chemicals to downstream distributors and end customers. Callahan has particular expertise within green chemicals and materials. She joined the firm in 2012 after graduating magna cum laude with a BA from Boston College.

Henry Craig is based in L.E.K.'s Melbourne office. He works with management teams and investors on critical strategic issues, such as M&A and carveouts, organizational transformation and commercial optimization. Prior to joining L.E.K., Henry worked as a private equity investor in Europe and as a management consultant to state and federal governments in Australia. He holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Melbourne.

Nathalie Herman is a member of the MedTech practice, based in L.E.K.'s Atlanta office. With a specific focus on medical devices and dental, she advises clients across pricing and launch excellence as well as M&A, growth strategy, opportunity assessment, customer segmentation and more. Herman holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a BA from Wellesley College.

Corey Highfield, based in L.E.K.'s Boston office, is a member of the Industrials practice and a collaborator with the Digital practice. With a focus on the building and construction industry, Highfield supports corporate and private equity clients across projects focused on growth strategy, market assessments, M&A and digital strategy. He holds an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and an undergraduate degree in business from Babson College.

Jonathan Hillcoat is a member of the Industrials practice, based in the firm's London office. He has a particular focus on building and construction with expertise in building technology and the impact of sustainability and other megatrends on the sector. Hillcoat has extensive experience developing growth strategies and providing M&A support to companies and investors across the building and construction value chain. He holds an MBA from London Business School and an MEng in aeronautical engineering from the University of Bristol.

Aditya Natarajan, based in L.E.K.'s Boston office, is a member of the Life Sciences practice. Since joining the firm in 2015, Natarajan has led engagements across most therapeutic areas in the pharma, diagnostics and research tools space. With a focus in oncology, he advises both large and emerging biopharma clients on critical strategic and operational issues, including product and franchise strategy, portfolio optimization, M&A and commercial planning. He holds a PhD in biochemistry from Stanford University and a BSc in biochemistry and mathematics from Queen's University.

Jan Schneiderbanger is based in L.E.K.'s London office and a member of the Consumer practice. He focuses on growth strategy, customer segmentation, channel strategy, pricing and commercial effectiveness for consumer brands and retail. Schneiderbanger has significant experience advising clients on concessions and international expansion opportunities, and in working closely with client teams to develop new strategies and practical execution plans. He holds an MSc in economics and management from the London School of Economics and Political Science and a BSc in economics from the University of Warwick.

Aakansha Sethi is a member of the firm's Global Education practice. She advises governments and social impact organizations on various topics including human capital development, education transformation strategy and implementation, private investment attraction and the design of development policies and regulations. Her experience spans the entire education spectrum, from early childhood education to tertiary education and the future of skills. Sethi holds a bachelor's in economics from St. Stephen's College and an MBA from the Indian School of Business.

Steffen Timm is a member of L.E.K.'s Healthcare practice and based in the Munich office. He advised corporate clients and financial investors on sell- and buy-side M&A and growth strategy. Timm focuses on outpatient healthcare services across all therapeutic areas, MedTech and consumer health in Europe. He holds a BSc in political economy with first class honors from King's College London.

Benjamin Tuchman, based in the Paris office, is a member of the Industrials practice. He has particular expertise in energy and environment, sustainability in industrials sectors and building and construction. His work with large corporate clients and private equity houses has included environmental services (e.g., water treatment, waste and recycling), low carbon power generation (renewables and nuclear), transmission and distribution infrastructure, decarbonization for heavy industries and hydrogen. Tuchman holds an M.Sc. in management from Emlyon Business School.

