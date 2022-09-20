LeKeisha J. Blair-Watson, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

KENNESAW, Ga., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeKeisha J. Blair-Watson, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Physician for her exemplary work in Family Medicine and in acknowledgment of her dedicated service to the Medical Associates of North Georgia.

LaKeisha J. Blair-Watson, MD

As a primary care physician specializing in family medicine, Dr. Blair-Watson provides comprehensive healthcare to patients of all ages, including comprehensive physicals, preventative medicine, chronic disease management, minor surgical procedures, joint injections, and acute care treatment. Known for her compassionate and attentive care, Dr. Blair-Watson strives to foster clear lines of communication between herself and her patients to ensure she fully understands their medical needs and concerns to provide them with the best course of action to address them.

For four years, Dr. Blair-Watson has maintained an active affiliation with Medical Associates of North Georgia, located in Canton, GA. The primary care practice was founded 30 years ago by William L. Early, MD. It has grown into a multi-specialty practice, offering a full range of medical services and state-of-the-art therapies.

In pursuit of her higher education, she first obtained a Bachelor of Science in Sociology, emphasizing Population Health, from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, MI. She went on to earn her Medical Degree from the Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, MI. Dr. Blair-Watson completed the Wayne State University Family Medicine Residency Program at Crittenton Hospital. Due to her extensive training and expertise, she is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. She is a member of the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Board of Family Practice, and the Georgia Family Physicians Association.

Dr. Blair-Watson volunteers at Reinhardt University, where she provides sports physicals to student-athletes in her spare time. She would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to her mentors Preston Thomas, MD, Tywanda Crawford, MD, and Pierre Morris, MD.

For more information, visit https://medassoc.com.

Contact:

Katherine Green,

516-825-5634,

[email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who