Lekithos® Revolutionizes Wellness Industry with Game-Changing Sunflower Lecithin Granules

Pure, Potent, and Impossibly Convenient: The Allergen-Free Superfood That's Changing Everything

TEQUESTA, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold move that's sending ripples throughout the health and wellness community, Lekithos® has launched its groundbreaking Sunflower Lecithin Granules, a product so innovative in its delivery method that it's redefining what consumers can expect from their daily sunflower lecithin supplements.

Lekithos® Sunflower Lecithin Granules Lekithos Sunflower Lecithin Granules

While most brands offer sunflower lecithin in only one or two formats, Lekithos® now provides the ultimate choice with their extraordinarily rare, granulated formula. This isn't just another supplement release—it's a watershed moment for health-conscious consumers who want maximum flexibility in how they take their sunflower lecithin.

"We are very excited to bring this remarkable form of sunflower lecithin to market," says Lekithos® owner, Gary Bartl. "Granules are exceptionally difficult to produce, which is why they were not commercially available for such a long time. Now our customers can choose the format that fits their lifestyle perfectly, whether that's our premium liquid, powder, capsules or these versatile granules."

The Innovation That Changes Everything

What makes Lekithos® Sunflower Lecithin Granules so revolutionary? It's the brilliant intersection of purity, potency, and practicality. Each serving delivers a powerhouse blend of essential phospholipids, including 1,760mg of phosphatidylcholine, 1,560mg of phosphatidylinositol, and 680mg of phosphatidylethanolamine, in a format that dissolves effortlessly in smoothies, sprinkles perfectly onto cereals, or mixes seamlessly into yogurt.

These free-flowing granules offer a unique experience for those who love the versatility of a dry format. They store without refrigeration, measure with precision, and integrate invisibly into any wellness routine. Whether you're traveling, meal-prepping, or simply want a no-spill option for your morning routine, granules deliver unmatched convenience.

Clean Label, Cleaner Conscience

In an era where consumers scrutinize every ingredient, Lekithos® delivers absolute transparency: 100% pure sunflower lecithin granules. Non-GMO. No artificial preservatives. No synthetic flavors or colors. Glyphosate tested. Just one remarkable ingredient doing extraordinary work for your heart, brain, and digestive system.

The allergen-free, gluten-free formula makes it a perfect soy lecithin alternative for those navigating dietary restrictions or seeking GMO-free options. Packaged in the USA, every pouch represents Lekithos®'s unwavering commitment to quality.

Triple-Threat Wellness Support

Lekithos® Sunflower Lecithin Granules aren't just convenient, they're clinically meaningful, supporting:

Heart-Smart Cholesterol Management : Rich in phospholipids that support healthy lipid metabolism

: Rich in phospholipids that support healthy lipid metabolism Enhanced Cognitive Function : Brain-essential nutrients for memory and mental clarity

: Brain-essential nutrients for memory and mental clarity Optimal Digestive Health: Natural emulsification properties that support nutrient absorption

The Lekithos® Difference

With this launch, Lekithos® solidifies its position as a leader in lecithin innovation, offering customers both liquid and granulated formats, a rare combination in the industry. This commitment to choice means every customer can find their perfect match.

Available Now

Lekithos® Sunflower Lecithin Granules are available in 16oz and 3lb sizes at lekithos.com/products/sunflower-lecithin-granules.

For health enthusiasts who demand both quality and options, this is the moment everything changes.

About Lekithos®

Lekithos® is a premium wellness brand dedicated to delivering pure, science-backed nutritional supplements that fit seamlessly into modern lifestyles. By sourcing rare and innovative product formats, Lekithos® empowers health-conscious consumers to achieve their wellness goals without sacrifice.

Media Contact:

Lekithos®

[email protected]

Website: https://lekithos.com

Product Page: https://lekithos.com/products/sunflower-lecithin-granules

SOURCE Lekithos