Lekker Home Named Exclusive New England Partner for Modern Luxury Maker, Artisan

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lekker Home, Boston's premier destination for luxury European design, is proud to announce its exclusive New England partnership with Artisan, the internationally acclaimed furniture brand known for its award-winning solid wood craftsmanship and "soft edge" design philosophy. The collection is now featured prominently in Lekker Home's Wareham Street showroom.

Jean Table and Neva Upholstered Chair by Artisan Eny Desk with Latus Chair and Eny Cabinet by Artisan

The partnership marks a significant expansion for Artisan within the North American market. Artisan, based in Bosnia and Herzegovina, selected Lekker Home for its longstanding commitment to authentic, sustainable design and its reputation as an invaluable resource for the architectural and interior design communities.

"When looking for a partner in the Northeast, Lekker Home was the clear choice," said Armin Huremović, Sales Director of Artisan. "We partner exclusively with showrooms that have a proven record of success with sophisticated clients. Their technical expertise ensures our collection is presented as a fusion of high-level engineering and artisanal soul."

Artisan emerged from a traditional woodwork shop with over 50 years of experience. Today, the brand transforms high-quality timber—including oak, walnut, and cherry—into sculptural pieces that function as both furniture and art.

"We have long admired Artisan's unwavering commitment to the integrity of natural materials," said Natalie van Dijk, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Lekker Home. "To bring this level of artistry to Boston as the exclusive New England partner is a milestone for us. It is furniture that invites you to touch it; you can feel the soul and heritage in every curve."

While designed for high-end residential interiors, Artisan's pieces utilize advanced CNC technology and meticulous hand-finishing, providing the durability required for demanding commercial and hospitality environments.

Lekker Home invites architects, designers, and enthusiasts to experience the collection at 38 Wareham Street, Boston, MA 02118.

About Lekker Home Founded in 2003, Lekker Home is a curated showroom specializing in luxury European furniture, lighting, and décor for residential and contract clients.

About Artisan Artisan is an award-winning manufacturer based in Bosnia and Herzegovina, specializing in manual production of high-quality solid wood furniture through sustainable practices.

