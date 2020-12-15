Leland Gas Technologies Releases New Product, Party Time™ Helium

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leland Limited Inc. has now released their first Helium filled consumer product, Party Time™ Helium, a ready-to-use Helium filled cylinder to inflate 15 balloons for any occasion.

Party Time Helium(TM) instantly fills up to 15 balloons with the simple twist of the included valve. This cylinder is less than 3 inches in diameter. Comes in a colorful display box with a filling valve, an 'Empty' label for recycling and directions for use. Party Time Helium(TM) uses a simple valve in the cylinder to safely dispense the Helium. Can fill 15 standard 9" latex balloons. The empty steel cylinder easily recycles.

Leland has been in the business of packaged gases since 1965 and it was not until recently that they were able to produce a cylinder strong enough to hold the pressure required to compress enough Helium for the task in a small space. The industry challenge, until now, has been about the size. Standard Helium tanks found in big box retailers are large and bulky, like a BBQ tank.

Leland's gas technology has enabled them to reduce the size of the cylinder to less than 3 inches in diameter and just less than 12 inches tall. That is a huge reduction in size which is very appealing to every consumer who has struggled to drag home and store oversized BBQ style tanks.

But the real story here is shelf space. At only 9 square inches, about the size of a square cocktail napkin, the Party Time™ Helium cylinder packs an enormous punch for retailers who can surely use and diversify their shelf space for more products, adding significant value for the their walk in customers.

The Party Time™ Helium cylinder comes with a simple twist-on twist-off gas control valve which allows any consumer to easily fill up to 15 balloons of the 9" latex category. Although the Party Time™ Helium product does not come with balloons, retailers will be adding on to the sale with the consumers' choice of balloons, themed just right for the occasion.

Once the steel Party Time™ Helium cylinder is empty, consumers will recycle the cylinder with their household recycling. To avoid the recycling center baulking at the high pressure cylinder, the consumer is provided with a simple two-step process to ensure the inside pressure is zero and a generously sized label which reads "Empty" with contact information if the recycler is still not sure.

The Party Time™ Helium cylinder has a MSRP of $26.00 and a MAP of $24.99 which means consumers and retailers will enjoy not only the reasonable price point, but the compact footprint will make a significant market impact.

For more information www.PartyTimeHelium.com or contact Frank Solazzo at Leland Limited Inc. Voice 908-561-2000 and press 102 or email him at [email protected].

SOURCE Leland Limited, Inc.