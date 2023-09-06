Leland Little to Hold Signature Fall Auction

News provided by

Leland Little Auctions

06 Sep, 2023, 09:55 ET

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. , Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, September 9th, at 9:00am (EDT) Leland Little Auctions will hold its Signature Fall Auction, following the conclusion of their Fine Wine and Rare Spirits Auction on Thursday and Friday.

Continue Reading
Paul Émile Pissarro (French, 1884-1972), Gerbes de Blés, Soleil Couchant
Paul Émile Pissarro (French, 1884-1972), Gerbes de Blés, Soleil Couchant

The Signature Fall Auction offers bidders a vetted selection of quality fine art, antique furniture, and fine jewelry.  American Fine Art offerings are led by an Indian ink and watercolor on paper by Diego Rivera (Mexican, 1886-1957), titled Mujer Cargando Ayate.  This work was originally purchased from Diego Rivera's first art broker, Alberto Misrachi, in January of 1944 by Gimbel Brothers. This work is signed and dated at the lower right.

This auction features several works from highly celebrated and collectible North Carolina artists, such as an oil on canvas by Claude Howell (NC, 1915-1997) titled, Heading Shrimp. This large work is signed and dated at the lower right.   Other works of note include an oil on canvas by Maud Gatewood (NC, 1934-2004), titled, Breakers and an acrylic on canvas by Ivey Hayes (American, 1948-2012), titled, Mama's Quilt

European Fine Art features a drawing by Henry Moore (British, 1898-1986), a black chalk and Indian ink on paper of a Standing Female Nude. This work is pencil signed at the lower left. Another highlight is an oil on canvas by Paul Emile Pissarro (French, 1884-1972), titled Gerbes de Bles, Soleil Couchant. This work captures the spirit of the autumn season and is signed at the lower left.

Antique American Furniture is led by a Federal Inlaid Mahogany Tall Case Clock, attributed to Wood & Taylor, New York.  Skillfully adorned with inlaid ornament, this circa 1810 tall case clock is exemplary of the highest caliber of Federal era cabinetmaking. Another lot of note is an Important Philadelphia Queen Anne Carved Walnut Armchair, which is attributed to William Savery (1721-1787).

Jewelry offerings are strong.  A highlight worth noting is an Art Deco, Platinum, Diamond and Sapphire Bracelet by J.E. Caldwell & Co.  This bracelet is comprised of geometric links designed in a buckle motif and bead set with transitional cut diamonds weighing approximately 9.24 total carats and bezel set baguette cut diamonds weighing approximately 1.09 total carats.  This bracelet is signed and numbered N3698, with a total diamond weight of approximately 10.33 carats.

Bidding for this auction will take place live in person as well as live on the Leland Little Auctions website (www.lelandlittle.com). Registered bidders can also leave absentee bids or arrange for telephone bidding through the Leland Little website prior to the live auction.

For further information about the auction, please contact:

Leland Little
[email protected]
919-644-1243

SOURCE Leland Little Auctions

Also from this source

Leland Little to Auction the Estate of the late Frank Daniels, Jr. and his wife Julia Jones Daniels, Raleigh, North Carolina

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.