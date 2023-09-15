Leland Little's Signature Fall Auction Achieves Active Bidding and Strong Results

News provided by

Leland Little Auctions

15 Sep, 2023, 18:30 ET

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strength and consistency were demonstrated at Leland Little's Signature Fall Auction. The Signature Week was led off on Thursday, September 7th with a Fine Wine Auction. Later that evening the auction house held their Signature Lecture Series, this session focusing on a distinctive form of early Southern furniture, cellarettes, presented by Andrew Ownbey of Longleaf Antiques. As stated by Mr. Ownbey, "Arguably one of the most iconic and desired southern furnishings is the Cellarette. Found in many early inventories described simply as "Bottle Cases" this form finds its history rooted in very utilitarian beginnings." On Friday the gallery held their Rare Spirits Auction; the Signature Week culminated on Saturday with their Signature Fall Auction. The Signature Week Achieved over 1.7M

Continue Reading
Maud Gatewood (NC, 1934-2004), Breakers (Red Ball)
Maud Gatewood (NC, 1934-2004), Breakers (Red Ball)

This sale featured objects from the Estate of the late Mr. & Mrs. Charles and Cynthia Salzhauer, of Oxford, North Carolina, which showcased a beautifully curated collection of antique American furniture as well as decorative and fine art. The top achieving lot from this Estate was Lot 127, A Very Fine Japanese Large Carved and Painted Wood Sculpture of a Lady, which sold for $30,000 (all prices noted reflect a 20% Buyer's Premium). 

The top lot of the auction was an acrylic on canvas by Maud Gatewood (NC, 1934-2004), titled Breakers (Lot 239), which rose to $49,200. Another top lot of note was a beautiful, Loose Oval Cut Ceylon Sapphire (Lot 65), weighing 6.44 carats, which sailed above estimate and sold for $32,400.

International Art achieved high bidding and an auction record was set when the gavel fell on an oil on canvas by Paul Emile Pissarro (French, 1884-1972), titled, Gerbes de Bles, Soleil Couchant (Lot 161). This work, which captures the essence of the fall season, sold for $30,000. Also of note was an India ink and watercolor on paper, titled Mujer cargando ayate (Lot 264), by Diego Rivera (Mexican, 1886-1957) which achieved $27,600.

Asian Art attracted active bidding. Two lots of note were an ink and colors on paper by Chen Wen Hsi (Singaporean, 1906-1991), titled Two Gibbons (Lot 113), which brought $18,000 and an impressive lacquer painting by Bui Huu Hung (Vietnamese, b.1957), titled Women in the Family, which rose to $31,200 (Lot 130). 

Other lots of note include a 1959 Gibson ES-355 Hollow Body Electric Guitar (Lot 195), which sailed past its estimate bringing $22,800 and a Massachusetts Officer's Civil War Grouping with Very Rare "MS" Marked Colt Revolver (Lot 270), which sold for $13,200

"We received, with appreciation and gratitude, several opportunities and collections that we were honored to represent, which culminated in this highly vetted Signature Fall Auction which was enthusiastically met by the market." - Leland Little

Leland Little Auctions has specialized in the sale of fine high end collectible objects for over 20 years. We are proud to provide trusted stewardship to both our buyers and sellers. For more information please visit LelandLittle.com.

Leland Little
[email protected]
919-644-1243

SOURCE Leland Little Auctions

Also from this source

Leland Little to Hold Signature Fall Auction

Leland Little to Auction the Estate of the late Frank Daniels, Jr. and his wife Julia Jones Daniels, Raleigh, North Carolina

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.