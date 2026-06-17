Leland Little's Week of Signature Auctions Delivers Impressive Results

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leland Little's Signature Auctions performed with strength and consistency across all departments. The series began on Tuesday June 9 with a well-attended preview event, where collectors had the opportunity to engage with department directors and view the exceptional works on offer. Enhancing the week, Leland Little's Signature Week Lecture Series offered bidders an additional opportunity for depth and engagement. Across Fine Art, Fine Jewelry, and Decorative Art, the total realized value reached $1.35 million, underscoring sustained collector confidence and participation across the market.

Highlights from the Fine Art Auction on June 10 included Lot 1054, Rue Royale en Hiver by Edouard Cortes, a compelling example of the artist's work that attracted significant interest and realized $22,800 (all prices inclusive of the buyer's premium). Also drawing strong attention was Lot 1013, attributed to Bob Thompson, an oil on board that realized $18,600 after spirited bidding.

Held the following day, the Fine Jewelry Auction continued the momentum with strong participation throughout the sale. Lot 6068, an Art Deco diamond and sapphire line bracelet, led the sale and achieved $19,800 after active bidding. Lot 6070, an exceptional antique platinum ring set with a 2.59 carat diamond by Marcus & Co., also performed impressively, realizing $17,400.

The week culminated on a high note with the Decorative Art Auction, led by two exceptional, record-setting bronzes by Dave McGary. Symphonies of the Heart (Lot 7062) achieved $43,200, followed closely by Star Gazers which realized $40,800 after energetic bidding. Additional highlights included the first illustrated edition of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, which garnered $14,400 amid notable bidder interest and the Daisy Makeig-Jones for Wedgwood, Fairyland Lustre Willow Vase, which realized $6,000 after competitive bidding.

"The Decorative Art Sale concluded a very successful week of Signature Auctions, setting record prices across multiple categories, including sculpture, rare books, and ceramics." - Brian Kuebler, Decorative Arts, Sculpture, and Ceramics Director.

Leland Little Auctions has specialized in the sale of fine high end collectible objects for over 25 years. We are proud to provide trusted stewardship to both our buyers and sellers. For more information please visit LelandLittle.com.

Leland Little

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919-644-1243

SOURCE Leland Little Auctions