Leland Little's Week of Signature Auctions Delivers Strong Results

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leland Little's Signature Auctions opened on a strong note, pairing consistency with impressive performance. The Fine Wine and Rare Spirits Auctions led the week with compelling results, signaling healthy demand across the market. That success carried into a highly attended preview event, where attendees engaged with the exceptional works featured throughout Signature Week. The sales encompassed Fine Art, Fine Jewelry, and Decorative Art auctions, each posting solid outcomes and affirming the enduring strength of the Signature series. In total, the Signature Week Auctions achieved $2.35M, reflecting continued collector enthusiasm and confidence.

Highlights from the Fine Art Auction held on December 10 included Lot 6009, Gloucester Morning by Emile Gruppe, an exceptional example of the artist's work that attracted considerable interest and competitive bidding during the live auction. The painting ultimately realized $78,000 (all prices inclusive of the buyer's premium), which is noted as a public record for the artist. Also featured was Lot 6090, a luminous oil on board entitled Stapleton Park, Near Pontrefact by John Atkinson Grimshaw, which drew and sustained attention from both international and domestic bidders, ultimately achieving a final price of $204,000.

On December 11, Leland Little's Fine Jewelry Auction drew strong participation, led by a Schlumberger Gold, Platinum, and Diamond X-Link Bracelet for Tiffany & Co. that achieved $24,000 after spirited bidding, and an exceptional white gold, diamond, sapphire, and ruby necklace that realized $19,200. Concluding the week, the Decorative Art Auction also performed well, highlighted by a monumental pair of bronze heron fountain statues selling for $28,800 and Spirit Figure by Karoo (Mungnelli) Ashevak, which captivated bidders and achieved $19,800.

"This week concluded a banner 2025 at Leland Little Auctions, with gross sales totaling well over $25M for the year. As 2025 comes to an end, we reflect with gratitude on the continued support of both our collectors and sellers." - Leland Little, President of Leland Little Auctions.

