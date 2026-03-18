Leland Little's Week of Signature Auctions Delivers Impressive Results

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leland Little's Signature Auctions commenced with momentum, combining meticulous execution with notable market impact. Starting with their Asian Art Auction, A Fine and Rare Indian Silver and Copper Inlaid Bronze Figure of Manjushri sparked vigorous bidding among collectors and realized $180,000 (all prices inclusive of the buyer's premium). Following, their Fine Wine and Rare Spirits Auctions performed strongly, reflecting steady demand. A well attended reception offered clients the opportunity to preview the Signature Week Auctions and engage with Directors. Across Fine Art, Fine Jewelry, and Decorative Art, strong results were achieved with Signature Week totaling $2.2M, highlighting enduring collector demand and affirming the strength of the Signature Series.

Within the Fine Art Auction, two historic American paintings captivated collectors. The first, an exquisite oil painting on mahogany panel by second-generation Hudson River School artist David Johnston. Depicting a young girl and man observing three cows by a stream beneath a majestic oak, this work realized $20,400. The second was a small oil sketch by Walter Launt Palmer, depicting the iconic Santa Maria della Salute in Venice. This sun-drenched scene from the Venetian Lagoon enchanted the audience and achieved $9000 after spirited bidding.

The March 12th Fine Jewelry Auction elicited considerable interest from collectors and enthusiasts alike. A White Gold, Sapphire, and Diamond Necklace enamored the audience with its regal design, realizing a final price of $27,600. Also of note was a White Gold and Diamond Knot Motif Necklace, which ultimately realized $15,600 after active bidding.

Concluding the week, was the Decorative Art Auction which featured a 22 Karat Gold and Diamond Mounted Arabian Dagger, Jambiya, that allured bidders with its ornate details. After enthusiastic bidding, this lot achieved $19,800. A whimsical chandelier comprising four seated hounds above four striding hares charmed bidders, bringing $16,800.

"The success of our Signature Week auctions underscores a continued confidence in the market and a deep appreciation for well-curated collections. It is especially rewarding to see such enthusiastic participation across categories, from historic American paintings to remarkable jewelry and decorative arts." - Claire Fraser, Fine Art Director and VP of Estates and Collections.

Leland Little Auctions specializes in the sale of fine, high-end collectible objects. We are proud to provide trusted stewardship to both our buyers and sellers. Visit LelandLittle.com.

Leland Little

[email protected]

919-644-1243

SOURCE Leland Little Auctions