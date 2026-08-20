LELO Publishes 2026 Futurist Report: The Analogue Counter-Movement and the Future of Human Intimacy in an AI-Driven World

Designed to provide clarity on the intersection of sexual wellness, digital technology, and human behavior, this report highlights critical predictions for the next decades.

The report concludes that technology will never fully replace the analogue human need for connection.

As tech continues to permeate our lives, the highest form of luxury will be the rare privilege of living through unscripted, unmediated experiences.

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LELO, the world's leading sexual wellness brand, has officially released its 2026 Futurist Report. Titles The Analogue Counter-Movement: Redefining Intimacy in a Mixed Reality World and developed in collaboration with globally renowned applied futurist Tracey Follows, the 2026 report provides a comprehensive, data-driven analysis of how Artificial Intelligence and robotics are transforming human romance, and predicts a looming societal shift toward "analogue" connections.

Current Data: AI's Growing Role in Modern Romance

LELO Futurist Report 2026

As AI transitions into an autonomous collaborator in our daily lives, its integration into our bedrooms and emotional lives has already reached unprecedented levels. LELO's global research (*) reveals that 60% of respondents currently use, or have used, AI in relation to their intimate lives.

Primary Uses: 36% turn to AI for relationship advice and guidance, 28% use it as a confidence booster, and 22% use it to inspire fantasies and role-play scenarios.

36% turn to AI for relationship advice and guidance, 28% use it as a confidence booster, and 22% use it to inspire fantasies and role-play scenarios. AI as a Romantic Mediator: In the US(**), 16% of individuals have used AI to help resolve arguments with their partner, 18% admit to passing off AI-written messages as their own, and 15% utilize AI to plan date itineraries.

In the US(**), 16% of individuals have used AI to help resolve arguments with their partner, 18% admit to passing off AI-written messages as their own, and 15% utilize AI to plan date itineraries. Skepticism Remains: Despite high adoption, 29% of respondents remain objectively critical of AI's findings in romance, and 13% consider it actively harmful based on the sources it draws upon.

The 2026 Prediction: The Rise of the Analogue Counter-Movement

While AI makes digital companionship, dating tools, and personalized intimacy effortlessly abundant, the LELO 2026 Futurist Report predicts an imminent societal backlash against over-mediated relationships. According to futurist Tracey Follows "as AI makes connections more available, analogue experience becomes more valuable. The new luxury is not better technology, but protected human presence: private, embodied, untracked and real".

Considering what might serve as a tipping point for this change, Follows states "The backlash will not arrive as one big rejection of technology. It will begin as a pattern of small refusals: phone-free bedrooms, offline dating, private clubs and spaces where people pay not for more connection, but for less mediation. It's a shift that begins when people realise they can be more connected than ever, but feel less connected than before".

Redefining the Meaning of Luxury in Relationships

Ultimately, the LELO 2026 Futurist Report concludes that technology will never fully replace the analogue human need for connection. As tech-mediated intimacy becomes increasingly "feelings-free" and predictable, the highest form of luxury will shift away from advanced technology toward the rare privilege of unscripted, unmediated human attention.

Read the full LELO 2026 Futurist Report HERE

Sources:

*The research was conducted by Censuswide with 1000 18-45 year olds in the UK, USA, France, Italy, Spain and Sweden between 03.10.2025-13.10.2025. Censuswide abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles and are members of The British Polling Council.

**Inside and Outside (the Bedroom) report for LELO; double-opt-in survey of Americans in a relationship, evenly split by generation (500 Gen Z, 500 millennials, 500 Gen X, 500 baby boomers) conducted between Sept. 24 and Sept. 30, 2025 by market research company Talker Research, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society (MRS) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR). Complete methodology as part of AAPOR's The Transparency Initiative is available on the Talker Research website.

SOURCE LELO