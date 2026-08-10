Trends 2026: LELO presents the survey results on the use of supplements in the US

LELO survey shows that as much as 72% of those surveyed are interested in products that cross boundaries between different industries, like sexual wellness and beauty industry

The survey highlights habitual, lifestyle-driven consumption of supplements

52% have used supplement at least once in the last 30 days and 39% use supplements on daily basis

This comes after mixing sexual wellness and beauty industry was identified as a major sex trend in 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Though not a complete novelty, cross over between the two industries is a growing trend driven by consumer demand for holistic self-care, clean formulations, and the destigmatization of sexual health. This integration involves merging product categories like intimate care and supplements with mainstream beauty and personal care, reinforcing the idea that sexual health is an integral part of overall well-being. The overlap is creating new niches, such as products with the LED technology and supplements for sexual wellness.

In a survey carried out by LELO, almost three quarters of participants expressed interest in the products that combine beauty and sexual wellness, like supplements or home-use red light therapy devices for intimate health. Nearly half (44%) expressed a high level of interest in such products.

Out of the participants interested in this trend:

50% are interested in Intimate care products that prioritize ingredient-conscious formulas

47% in at-home LED intimate devices

44% in supplements

26% in radio-frequency treatments for collagen stimulation

Americans are increasingly using supplements to support their health; 52% have taken them at least once in the last month.

Daily use is common, with 39% of respondents supplementing every day, 30% four to six times a week, and 21% two to three times a week. This trend shows a shift toward habitual, lifestyle-driven consumption.

At the same time, Innovation in the industry mirrors evolving health priorities with the most popular choices being:

Vitamins (like Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin B12, and Biotin) 59%

Minerals (e.g. Calcium, Iron, and Magnesium) 39%

Herbal & Botanical Supplements (e.g. Echinacea, Turmeric, Garlic, and St. John's Wort) 36%

Probiotics 30%

Prebiotics 23%

Perceived benefits of taking supplements:

Improving or maintaining overall health 40%

Improving or maintaining sexual health 21%

Supporting bone and heart health 18%

Filling nutrient gaps in daily diets 17%

To address the concerns and improve the above-mentioned areas, 35% of surveyed Americans will spend up to 50 dollars per month and 16% are willing to spend up to 100 dollars.

This survey reinforces the idea that exciting opportunities exist for brands, like LELO, that are committed to the holistic well-being of people, and meet consumers' health and wellness priorities, such as energy, healthy sleep, and personalized solutions,

SOURCE LELO