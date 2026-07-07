LELO presents INA™ Thrust: the first vibrator with no jackhammer modes!

Various researches show that 70% to 80% of women do not reach climax through penetration alone

Thrusting rabbits are designed to simultaneously stimulate the G-spot and clitoris

The new INA™ Thrust, thrusting rabbit, mimics the rhythm of intercourse and is perfect for achieving blended orgasms

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- If you adore your rabbit vibrator but desire more intensive internal stimulation, thrusting vibrators are the perfect solution. Still, many of the existing thrusting products' motion focus on pounding away frantically, with little or no variation in speed, depth and intensity. Cue in the Swedish sexual wellness giant LELO.

LELO Ina Thrust

When it comes to dual-stimulation, few names carry as much weight as the INA series. The new LELO INA™ Thrust arrives as the latest evolution of the iconic rabbit vibrator, promising a refined balance of powerful thrusting motion and precise clitoral stimulation.

Specifically engineered to move back and forth, the new INA™ Thrust is crafted to mimic the rhythm of intercourse through the impact of the internal penetration, simultaneously topping it off with external stimulation, and ultimately providing exceptionally intense pleasure for almost any user, creating a more immersive, multi-layered experience.

Through app-exclusive thrusting rhythms, INA™ Thrust replaces the "jackhammer" effect with sophisticated movements that mimic human movements; and in the process differentiate INA™ Thrust from similar products.

LELO INA™ Thrust features :

Dual action massager with unique Dynamicthrust™ technology - With exceptional thrusting motion powered by DynamicThrust™ technology, stimulation of the G-spot and the clitoris via vibrating clitoral arm, LELO INA™ Thrust offers unmatched sensations

- With exceptional thrusting motion powered by DynamicThrust™ technology, stimulation of the G-spot and the clitoris via vibrating clitoral arm, LELO INA™ Thrust offers unmatched sensations Two motors & 16 intensity levels - Powered by Smoothrise™ technology, because there's no such thing as too much or too little satisfaction

- Powered by Smoothrise™ technology, because there's no such thing as too much or too little satisfaction 8 unique modes + exclusive app modes - App connected for smooth & easy engagement, with personalized experiences at your fingertips

- App connected for smooth & easy engagement, with personalized experiences at your fingertips Fully waterproof & USB rechargeable - LELO INA™ Thrust is a 100% waterproof vibrator, perfect for the bath, shower, or hot tub

Colors: Black, Purple Twilight

Price: 239 USD/euros

SOURCE LELO