LeMarco Entertainment Presents Christian Burghardt's Debut Pop Album "Hookups, Hangovers & Heartbreak"

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LeMarco Entertainment is proud to announce the release of Christian Burghardt's highly anticipated debut pop album, "Hookups, Hangovers & Heartbreak." The album will be released on May 26th, 2023, on all major platforms.

"Hookups, Hangovers & Heartbreak" is an honest and raw exploration of love, loss, and self-discovery. Christian's powerful voice and heartfelt lyrics will captivate listeners as they journey through the highs and lows of modern relationships. The self-produced album features 11 tracks, each filled with infectious melodies and unforgettable hooks that are sure to resonate with fans and critics alike.

LeMarco Entertainment, a leading independent record label, has worked closely with Christian Burghardt to develop and produce his unique sound. Courtney LeMarco, the label's founder and executive producer of the album, has been instrumental in bringing Christian's vision to life. "We are thrilled to be a part of Christian's journey, and we believe 'Hookups, Hangovers & Heartbreak' will significantly impact the pop music scene," said Courtney.

Christian Burghardt, a rising star in the music industry, has already garnered a strong following through his engaging live performances and captivating singles. With the release of "Hookups, Hangovers & Heartbreak," Christian is poised to become a household name and a force to be reckoned with in pop music.

For more information about the album and Christian Burghardt, please visit christianburghardtmusic.com.

To schedule interviews, request promotional materials, or for any other press inquiries, please contact:

About LeMarco Entertainment:
LeMarco Entertainment is an innovative and forward-thinking independent record label specializing in developing and promoting exceptional recording artists. With a diverse roster of talent and a commitment to artistic integrity, LeMarco Entertainment is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of music and providing a platform for the next generation of groundbreaking artists.

