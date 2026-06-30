LEMAY - AMERICA'S CAR MUSEUM OPENS NEW AMERICAN BUILT EXHIBITION

Celebrates America's 250th anniversary through iconic American-made automobiles and motorcycles

Chronological exhibition showcases nearly a century of American design, engineering, and culture

Experience America's automotive story through the machines that moved a nation

TACOMA, Wash., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LeMay – America's Car Museum (ACM) is proud to announce the opening of American Built, their newest exhibition that celebrates America's 250th anniversary through the automobiles and motorcycles that helped shape the nation's history.

American Built exhibition logo

Officially opening to the public this Thursday, July 2, American Built transforms the Museum's Level 2 Collection Gallery into a chronological journey through nearly a century of American mobility. Featuring vehicles from the Museum Collection alongside vehicles from select collectors, the exhibition showcases iconic American automobiles and motorcycles from many of the nation's most recognizable manufacturers, and even some of the more unique ones, while exploring the evolution of design, engineering, craftsmanship, and culture.

More than a display of historic vehicles, American Built tells the story of America through the machines that connected communities, powered industry, inspired freedom, and transformed everyday life. By bringing together automobiles and motorcycles into one unified experience, the exhibition highlights the innovation, ingenuity, and people behind the machines that helped move a nation.

"The story of America is, in many ways, the story of mobility," said Bruce Patton, Vice President of Curation and Education at LeMay – America's Car Museum. "American Built celebrates the people, ideas, and machines that transformed how our nation moved, worked, and grew. As America's Car Museum, there is no better time to tell that story than during the celebration of America's 250th anniversary."

American Built continues the Museum's mission of preserving and celebrating America's automotive heritage through engaging storytelling and historically significant vehicles while honoring the innovation and craftsmanship that continue to inspire future generations.

The exhibition is now open to the public as the Museum joins communities across the country in celebrating America's 250th anniversary.

For tickets and information, visit americascarmuseum.org.

About LeMay – America's Car Museum

LeMay – America's Car Museum, located in Tacoma, Washington, is one of the largest automobile museums in the world. The Museum is dedicated to preserving and interpreting the history and culture of the automobile in America. With a collection of more than 250 vehicles and engaging exhibits, LeMay – America's Car Museum offers a dynamic experience for visitors of all ages, promoting automotive heritage through its educational programs, exhibits, and events. LeMay – America's Car Museum is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) and an entity of America's Automotive Trust. For more information, visit americascarmuseum.org or follow ACM on Facebook and Instagram.

For the latest news, stories, photos and videos, visit https://www.americascarmuseum.org/articles

CONTACT:

Jake Welk – Marketing & Communications Director

America's Automotive Trust

253.225.5623

[email protected]

SOURCE America's Automotive Trust