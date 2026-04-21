LEMAY - AMERICA'S CAR MUSEUM ANNOUNCES NEW CAFÉ PARTNERSHIP WITH EL KOREANO

El Koreano at LeMay – America's Car Museum opens to the public Thursday, April 23

opens to the public Thursday, April 23 The new café adds bold fusion flavors and expanded dining options for museum guests including all-day dining, espresso bar, beer and wine, and vibrant street-food inspired flavors

The new partnership between ACM and local catering group Act 3 is the company's first ever brick-and-mortar restaurant

TACOMA, Wash., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LeMay – America's Car Museum (ACM) is thrilled to announce the official opening of El Koreano at LeMay – America's Car Museum, a bold new café experience.

Operated by the local ACT 3 Catering, the new café blends Korean and Hispanic culinary traditions into a vibrant fast-casual dining experience designed to complement a visit to the Museum. Known for its street-food inspired menu and creative flavor combinations, El Koreano introduces a fresh and energetic dining option for guests exploring ACM. In addition to its bold fusion offerings, the café will also serve breakfast items, feature a full espresso bar, beer and wine options, and traditional American café favorites, creating a fresh dining experience that enhances every visit to the Museum.

"We're thrilled to welcome El Koreano to LeMay – America's Car Museum," said Joe Jacuzzi, CEO of America's Automotive Trust. "This partnership adds a fresh and exciting culinary experience to the Museum while supporting a talented local team that has been serving our region for decades. It's a perfect match of bold flavors, community connection, and the vibrant culture we aim to create for our guests."

The opening of El Koreano at LeMay – America's Car Museum marks an exciting milestone for ACT 3 Catering, becoming the company's first brick-and-mortar restaurant location after more than 40 years serving the Pacific Northwest through catering, events, and food truck operations.

"We're incredibly excited for the opportunity to bring El Koreano to LeMay – America's Car Museum," said Sean Pals, Northwest Director of Catering for ACT 3. "Partnering with such an iconic Tacoma institution allows us to introduce a fun and unique culinary experience that reflects the creativity and energy of our region. We believe this partnership will bring something truly special to the Museum and the community, and we're proud to be part of it for the long term."

Located inside the Museum, the café adds a dynamic new element to the ACM guest experience, giving visitors another way to relax, recharge, and enjoy bold local flavors during their time exploring the Museum's exhibits and automotive stories.

Visitors are invited to stop in, experience the new café, and discover the unique fusion flavors now available at El Koreano at LeMay – America's Car Museum. The café officially opens for business to museum guests on later this week Thursday, April 23.

For café hours, full menu, and additional information, please visit: americascarmuseum.org/cafe

About LeMay – America's Car Museum

LeMay – America's Car Museum, located in Tacoma, Washington, is one of the largest automobile museums in the world. The Museum is dedicated to preserving and interpreting the history and culture of the automobile in America. With a collection of more than 250 vehicles and engaging exhibits, LeMay – America's Car Museum offers a dynamic experience for visitors of all ages, promoting automotive heritage through its educational programs, exhibits, and events. LeMay – America's Car Museum is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) and an entity of America's Automotive Trust. For more information, visit americascarmuseum.org or follow ACM on Facebook and Instagram.

For the latest news, stories, photos and videos, visit https://www.americascarmuseum.org/articles

CONTACT:

Jake Welk – Marketing & Communications Director

America's Automotive Trust

253.225.5623

[email protected]

SOURCE America's Automotive Trust