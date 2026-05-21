LEMAY - AMERICA'S CAR MUSEUM OPENS ALL-NEW BRITISH BIKES EXHIBITION

All-new motorcycle exhibition replaces the Museum's longtime British Invasion exhibition

Features unique bikes from several legendary British motorcycle manufacturers

Celebrates the peak of vintage British motorcycle engineering and culture

TACOMA, Wash., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LeMay – America's Car Museum (ACM) is proud to announce the opening of British Bikes, an all-new exhibition celebrating the heritage, performance, craftsmanship, and cultural impact of British motorcycles.

Officially opening to the public today, British Bikes replaces the Museum's longtime British Invasion display with a bold new motorcycle-focused experience featuring legendary manufacturers including Triumph, Norton, BSA, Vincent, Royal Enfield, AJS, Brough Superior, and more.

The exhibition combines historic motorcycles with immersive storytelling, vintage-inspired artwork, racing history, and large-scale exhibition graphics inspired by classic British motorcycle culture. A major centerpiece of the exhibition highlights the legendary Isle of Man TT, one of the most iconic and dangerous motorcycle races in the world, exploring its impact on motorcycle engineering, racing innovation, and British motorcycling identity.

"British motorcycles represent far more than transportation, they represent craftsmanship, speed, rebellion, and innovation," said Bruce Patton, VP of Curation and Education at ACM. "British Bikes transforms our beloved British-themed ramp into a visually immersive celebration of the machines and riders that helped shape motorcycle culture around the world."

British Bikes continues the Museum's mission of preserving and celebrating automotive and motorcycle history through engaging storytelling and dynamic exhibition design.

The exhibition is now open to the public as we head into Memorial Day weekend.

For tickets and information, visit americascarmuseum.org.

About LeMay – America's Car Museum

LeMay – America's Car Museum, located in Tacoma, Washington, is one of the largest automobile museums in the world. The Museum is dedicated to preserving and interpreting the history and culture of the automobile in America. With a collection of more than 250 vehicles and engaging exhibits, LeMay – America's Car Museum offers a dynamic experience for visitors of all ages, promoting automotive heritage through its educational programs, exhibits, and events. LeMay – America's Car Museum is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) and an entity of America's Automotive Trust. For more information, visit americascarmuseum.org or follow ACM on Facebook and Instagram.

For the latest news, stories, photos and videos, visit https://www.americascarmuseum.org/articles

CONTACT:

Jake Welk – Marketing & Communications Director

America's Automotive Trust

253.225.5623

[email protected]

SOURCE America's Automotive Trust