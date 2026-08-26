LEMAY - AMERICA'S CAR MUSEUM TO OPEN FOR GOLD & GLORY, A WORLD PREMIERE EXHIBITION RESTORING RACING LEGEND CHARLIE WIGGINS TO AMERICAN MOTORSPORTS HISTORY

World premiere exhibition brings to light the extraordinary story of Charlie Wiggins, an American racing legend whose achievements were nearly lost to history.

The original, one-of-one Wiggins Special , the race car Charlie built and drove to four Gold & Glory Sweepstakes championships, has been recovered and acquired and will be debuted during the exhibition, the first public viewing of the car in over 90 years.

, the race car Charlie built and drove to four Gold & Glory Sweepstakes championships, has been recovered and acquired and will be debuted during the exhibition, the first public viewing of the car in over 90 years. The Museum will launch For Gold & Glory with a full week of opening activities, including media days, VIP events, private experiences with guest curator Ed Welburn, and a major family-friendly public opening celebration on Saturday, September 19.

TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LeMay – America's Car Museum will open For Gold & Glory on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, bringing national attention to Charlie Wiggins, the brilliant driver, mechanic, innovator, and four-time Gold & Glory champion whose achievements were long excluded from the best-known narratives of American motorsports.

Ed Welburn, former Vice President of Global Design at General Motors, serves as guest curator of For Gold & Glory. He is the singular driving force behind championing Charlie Wiggins' legacy and securing the rights to tell Wiggins' life story with the care, authority, and scale it deserves.

The exhibition traces Wiggins' life and racing career within the vibrant world of Indiana Avenue and the Gold & Glory Sweepstakes. Through historical imagery, artifacts, automotive design, sound, and immersive interpretation, visitors will encounter both Wiggins' extraordinary talent and the barriers Black racers faced in segregated America.

"Charlie Wiggins' story represents exactly why museums like ours exist," says Bruce Patton, Curator at LeMay – America's Car Museum. "Automotive history is not only about the cars that were built or the races that were won, but about the people whose ingenuity, determination and courage shaped the culture around them. For Gold & Glory gives us an extraordinary opportunity to bring Charlie's achievements to a much wider audience and help restore his rightful place in American motorsports history. We are incredibly proud to work alongside Ed Welburn to tell this story with the depth, respect and ambition it deserves."

The launch campaign began Aug. 7, exactly 100 years after Wiggins won the first of his four championships in the Wiggins Special, the race car he built himself. The centennial anchors a campaign designed to move from curiosity to education and, ultimately, to the long-overdue public recognition of Wiggins' place in American racing history.

At the center of the exhibition will be the original Wiggins Special. Lost for more than 90 years, the one-of-one race car built and driven by Charlie himself has been recovered and acquired and will be part of the new For Gold & Glory exhibition at the Museum. Wiggins drove the car to four Gold & Glory Sweepstakes championships, making its return a powerful connection between his remarkable achievements and the history the exhibition seeks to restore. The exhibition opening will be the first public viewing of the prolific race car in more than 90 years.

Guest curator Ed Welburn's presence will be central to opening week. The celebrated automotive designer will be at the Museum Sept. 11–19 for exhibition previews, media interviews, private tours, and guided experiences.

"Charlie Wiggins was so much more than just a great race car driver," says Ed Welburn, guest curator of For Gold & Glory. "He was a brilliant mechanic, an innovator, a craftsman, and a champion who achieved extraordinary accomplishments despite barriers that should never have been placed in his way. I have carried Charlie's story with me for many years, and seeing it come to life through For Gold & Glory is deeply personal. My hope is that people walk into this exhibition not knowing his name and leave inspired by his story and unbelievable perseverance."

Opening Week Schedule & Activities

Sept. 11: Concours Club Gathering VIP exhibition preview with Welburn, providing guests the first official viewing of For Gold & Glory.

Sept. 15–17: Flexible media days for on-site television, radio, print, digital, podcast, photography, and creator interviews. The Museum's Tuesday and Wednesday closures offer controlled access for production, interviews, photography, and B-roll.

Sept. 18: Sponsor, partner, and VIP private evening with Ed Welburn

Sept. 19, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.: Official public opening celebration during regular Museum hours.

The Sept. 19 public opening will coincide with Family STEAM Day, offering free admission to visitors 18 and under; Avants Wagonfest on the Museum field; public exhibition programming; and a performance in the exhibition by a local high school jazz band. Together, the programs will create a full-day destination for families, automotive enthusiasts, history audiences, and the wider community.

Visitor Information

For Gold & Glory opens Saturday, September 19, 2026, at 10 a.m. at LeMay – America's Car Museum, 2702 E. D St., Tacoma, WA 98421. Parking is included with Museum admission. Visitors 18 and under receive free admission on Sept. 19 as part of Family STEAM Day. For exhibition details and tickets, visit https://www.americascarmuseum.org/ForGoldandGlory.

Media Access

Media may request interviews with Ed Welburn, Museum leadership, exhibition specialists, and participating partners; schedule an on-site exhibition walk-through; or request photography and B-roll. Advance scheduling is required for controlled access Sept. 15–17.

About LeMay – America's Car Museum

LeMay – America's Car Museum, located in Tacoma, Washington, is one of the largest automobile museums in the world. The Museum is dedicated to preserving and interpreting the history and culture of the automobile in America. With a collection of more than 250 vehicles and engaging exhibits, LeMay – America's Car Museum offers a dynamic experience for visitors of all ages, promoting automotive heritage through its educational programs, exhibits, and events. LeMay – America's Car Museum is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) and an entity of America's Automotive Trust. For more information, visit americascarmuseum.org or follow ACM on Facebook and Instagram.

For the latest news, stories, photos and videos, visit https://www.americascarmuseum.org/articles

CONTACT:

Jake Welk – Marketing & Communications Director

LeMay – America's Car Museum

253.225.5623

[email protected]

SOURCE America's Automotive Trust