LeMay: America's Car Museum Opens Steve Saleen Retrospective

On Saturday, Nov. 16, LeMay: America's Auto Museum (ACM) in Tacoma, Wash. opened the facility's first year-long lifetime retrospective dedicated to a single automotive personality – internationally acclaimed racer-turned-vehicle manufacturer Steve Saleen , and his Corona, Calif.-based company, Saleen Automotive .

The exhibit, "Saleen: A Journey from the Heart of a Racer to America's Supercar" offers visitors a unique display of Steve Saleen's rich automotive history, spanning over four decades. Visitors can enjoy a variety of historic vehicles on display, including Steve Saleen's personal racing machines, early Saleen Mustangs, the Saleen S7 (considered America's first supercar), and examples of the company's new Saleen 1 midengine turbocharged sports car and recently unveiled Saleen 1 GT4 concept race car. The exhibit initially features 17 Saleen vehicles, with additional cars rotating into the exhibit throughout the year-long display.

1976 March B Formula Atlantic race car driven by Steve Saleen

1984 Saleen Mustang

1987 Saleen Mustang race car

1988 March Indy Race Car driven by Steve Saleen

1992 Saleen Race Truck (winner of the SCCA RaceTruck Challenge)

1995 Saleen S351 Mustang

1996 Saleen Mustang Le Mans race car

2001 Saleen S7 supercar featured in the film "Bruce Almighty" (2003)

2004 Saleen SA-20 Mustang

2005 Ford GT (engineered and manufactured by Saleen under contract to Ford)

2005 Saleen Mustang featured as police Decepticon Barricade in "Transformers" (2007)

in "Transformers" (2007) 2006 Saleen S281 Mustang in " Molly Pop " hot pink

" hot pink 2014 Saleen SA-30 Mustang

2019 Saleen S302 Mustang "Black Label"

2020 Saleen Sportruck XR

2020 Saleen 1 sports car (street version)

2020 Saleen 1 GT4 concept race car

The Saleen exhibit at ACM officially opened to the public on Saturday with a 'Saleen and Caffeine' event that invited visitors to meet Steve Saleen and enjoy a guided tour of the display. The exhibit opened to record attendance on Saturday morning, with Saleen owners and enthusiasts across the Pacific Northwest gathering for the event.

"It's an honor to stand here in America's Car Museum's beautiful facilities with vehicles representing over four decades of my life and career," said Steve Saleen, founder and CEO of Saleen Automotive. "I'm proud of our past achievements, but I also look forward to continuing our legacy into the future with unique new Saleen vehicles and a global presence in motorsports."

In addition to showcasing the uniquely American automotive brand, the "Saleen: A Journey from the Heart of a Racer to America's Supercar" exhibit aims to inspire the public with Steve Saleen's illustrious career in automotive engineering, design and manufacturing.

"This is more than a chance for the community to get up close to some of the most extraordinary cars in the world," said ACM CEO Jennifer Maher. "This is also an opportunity for young people to see that there's a clear career path in automotive technology and people like Steve Saleen are the role models."

For more information on "Saleen: A Journey from the Heart of a Racer to America's Supercar" and to purchase tickets visit: www.AmericasCarMuseum.org.

For more details on Saleen Automotive and Steve Saleen, visit www.Saleen.com, or follow Saleen on social by using on Facebook at Facebook.com/Saleen , or by using @Saleen on Twitter and @Saleen on Instagram.

