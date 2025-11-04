LeMed Specialty Pharmacy and Free Market Health Partner to Accelerate Access to Rare Disease Therapies

BRONX, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LeMed Specialty Pharmacy, a nationally recognized provider of specialty patient care, today announced a strategic collaboration with Free Market Health (FMH), the definitive technology platform transforming the specialty pharmacy ecosystem, aimed at enhancing the experience for individuals living with rare and complex conditions. Through this collaboration, LeMed will leverage FMH's innovative platform to streamline access coordination between physicians and their office staff, patients, payers, and drug manufacturers.

FMH's integrated technology platform orchestrates the end-to-end specialty medication process to improve speed to therapy and enhance the experience for patients in need of complex therapies. This program with LeMed is the first to utilize FMH's specialty patient onboarding technology to eliminate manual inefficiencies and physician dependencies that often delay therapy initiation. The technology includes tools to navigate payer policies in real time, autocomplete prior authorization (PA) forms, pull clinical and demographic data from physicians' EMRs, and submit and route PAs electronically for faster, more reliable approvals.

"This partnership empowers our operations team with tools that reduce administrative burden and unlock new efficiencies. By eliminating time-consuming manual processes, my team can focus more on what matters most: delivering compassionate, hands-on support to patients and physicians. We're excited to see the meaningful impact this partnership and technology will have for our staff and the patients and physicians we serve," said Blossom Padikkala, Sr Vice President of Operations at LeMed.

LeMed will leverage the technology in combination with their patient-focused, rare disease care model to streamline access to therapy and address critical existing friction points, such as physician office resource constraints, payer coverage criteria clarity and payer coverage decision timelines, improving the experience for caregivers, physicians and office staff who work relentlessly to pursue patient access to critical therapies. Patients will benefit from LeMed's expert clinical support and patient engagement services, ensuring they can start and stay on their life-changing medications with a speed-to-fill currently unavailable in the broader specialty pharmacy market.

"Free Market Health's technology simplifies complex steps of the patient journey." said Marly Arbuckle, VP, Pharmacy Growth at FMH. "By automating manual processes and reducing the administrative burden on prescribers, our collaboration with LeMed will ensure their patients access critical medications faster and with fewer barriers."

About LeMed Specialty Pharmacy

At LeMed Specialty Pharmacy, our mission is to make rare-disease treatment feel less overwhelming. For over two decades, we've provided personalized support by coordinating with patients, caregivers, providers, and payers to remove friction from every step. Backed by bi-coastal redundancy, dual accreditations, and nationwide licensure, we deliver quality and compassionate care across the country. Learn more at https://lemedrx.com/

