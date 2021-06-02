Lemi Shine Launches EPA-Certified Disinfecting Spray

Conventional air sprays rely on hydrocarbon-based propellants that are classified as VOCs (volatile organic compounds). Lemi Shine Disinfecting Spray is free from such propellants, using compressed air instead of flammable VOCs such as propane or butane. It is also free from bleach, ammonia, formaldehyde and ammonium quaternary compounds (also known as "quats"). The continuous spray disinfects and deodorizes surfaces without requiring an additional wipe down, allowing users to spray and walk away.

Key product attributes include:

Kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria, including the flu virus

Kills SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19, when used according to the label directions

Eliminates odors by killing odor-causing bacteria

Free from harsh chemicals

Lemi Shine Disinfecting Spray will be introduced in a phased regional roll out. The spray arrived at HEB and Kroger stores in May 2021, with full national retail availability later this year.

Lemi Shine's disinfecting spray (EPA registration #34810-35-92388) joins a limited list of products on EPA List N, which are expected to kill SARS-CoV-2 when used according to the label directions. Additional products on that list include Lemi Shine's newly formulated disinfecting wipes (EPA registration #34810-37-92388) that hit shelves in fall 2020.

The complete line of Lemi Shine household cleaning products – which harness the power of citric extracts – can be found on lemishine.com or via Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . Lemi Shine is a trusted resource for families looking to clean without questionable chemicals.

About Lemi Shine

Lemi Shine provides consumers with safe and effective household cleaning products for their ultimate health and wellness benefit. The full line offers solutions for the entire home, including kitchen and bathroom cleaners, appliance cleaners, auto-dish detergent, detergent boosters and more. Lemi Shine can be purchased at grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide, including HEB, Kroger, Meijer, Menards and Publix, or online at Amazon, Walmart, and Target. For more information, please visit www.lemishine.com .

