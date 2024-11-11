LEMIEUX ET CIE UNVEILS FLAGSHIP DESTINATION IN NYC

The space in Soho will function as both a retail storefront and a design studio where art, design, entertaining and interiors converge

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Home furnishings brand Lemieux et Cie announces the opening of its flagship retail destination, the Lemieux et Cie Design Studio and Store, marking a new chapter in Lemieux et Cie's journey as a leading name in design. Located at 14 Crosby Street in Soho, New York, the pioneering space will function not only as a retail destination, but as an experiential design studio where creativity, craftsmanship, and collaboration will converge through a curated blend of art, design, entertaining and events.

Displaying the full range of Lemieux et Cie's luxury furniture, art, lighting, rugs, décor, dinnerware and home fragrance, the flagship's retail space allows consumers to explore Lemieux et Cie's high-concept design collections alongside a curated selection of vintage furniture and objects, as well as exclusive and limited-edition pieces. Offering a thoughtful blend of old and new, made available at various price-points, the store is a continually evolving reflection of the interior design landscape, making it a premier destination for both industry professionals and everyday consumers.

In addition, the space offers a sensory experience engaging sight, sound and smell, to make every visit an immersive journey through beauty and design. A living gallery and event space where Lemieux et Cie's dedication to fine craftsmanship and artistic collaboration is fully realized, the space will feature rotating art exhibitions, live workshops and expert speaker appearances, and exclusive collaborations with artisans, designers, and artists from around the world.

"We wanted to create a space where art and design aren't just admired, but experienced and celebrated," said Christiane Lemieux, founder of Lemieux et Cie. "With the Lemieux et Cie Design Studio and Store, we're not just showcasing our collections—we're offering a space for creativity to unfold in real time. It's a place where ideas, materials, and artistry come together to create something truly magical."

Key Features of the Lemieux et Cie Design Studio and Store:

Signature Collections: A full display of Lemieux et Cie's renowned furniture and home décor collections

Vintage Furniture & Objects: A curated collection of 20th century design

Custom Design Services: Personalized consultations offering bespoke furniture and interior design tailored to each client's unique vision

The Atelier Experience: A calendar of programming where visitors can join in live demonstrations, informative talks, and hands-on workshops

Exclusive Collaborations: Limited-edition pieces created in collaboration with artists, designers, and creators from across the globe, available exclusively at Lemieux et Cie

The Lemieux et Cie Design Studio and Store is located at 14 Crosby St. in Manhattan, and will open to the public on November 11, 2024. To learn more, or to book a private consultation, email assist (at) lemieuxetcie (dot) com or call 646-276-3016.

About Lemieux et Cie:

Lemieux et Cie, founded by renowned designer Christiane Lemieux, is a luxury home furnishings brand that combines European design with a modern sensibility. Lemieux's distinguished career includes having founded DwellStudio and The Inside, acquired respectively by Wayfair and Havenly, and authoring celebrated books like Undecorate and The Finer Things. Lemieux et Cie is recognized for its commitment to craftsmanship, timeless design, and meticulous detail, offering heirloom-quality pieces that elevate and inspire the art of living.

www.lemieuxetcie.com

@lemieuxetcie

